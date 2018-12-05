Aussie’s new 6” heavy duty trash pump powered by Kubota engine

Ideal for site dewatering in mines and quarries, Aussie’s new Kubota powered 6” trash pump can be mounted on a trailer or transported by utility vehicle.

Australian Pump Industries introduces a new 6-inch heavy duty trash pump powered by a Kubota 24.8hp water cooled, three cylinder diesel engine. The Aussie QP60TD/D1105 produces huge flows up to 4,200 litres per minute, and can self prime vertically up to 8 metres. The robust trash pump combines high flow capability with a simple design.

“Wet priming trash pumps allow portability and freedom from a designated power source as well as the ability to be placed right at the water’s edge,” said Aussie Pumps’ Product Manager, Brad Farrugia.

Relatively inexpensive with a lower operating cost compared to dry prime pumps, wet prime trash pumps are ideal for open pit and sumping applications, where the suction lift is less than 8 metres vertically. The Aussie QP60TD/D1105 can also be used for bypass pumping, when there is sufficient retention time to allow for the pump to prime.

Key features and benefits of the new Aussie QP60TD/D1105 trash pumps include big non-clog style impellers manufactured from high SG cast iron for pumping dirty water and solids in suspension; hydraulic design of the impeller and volute superbly balanced to obtain the best result in flow pressure while still allowing the pump to pass solids of up to 40mm in diameter; heavy duty cast iron body with a ductile hardened wear plate supplied as standard; and flanged bolt-on style 6” inlet and outlet ports allowing easy adaption to camlock or bauer style fittings.

Operators can simply release four toggle style hinged levers that open up the pump’s face plate hinges for cleaning out the bowl or servicing the impeller without dismantling the body or pipework. A separate drainage sump is also conveniently accessed, enabling easy draining of the pump, which also allows leftover sediment to be flushed out easily.

An oil bathed mechanical seal made in tungsten carbide provides long, trouble-free operation, even in trash laden or muddy liquid applications.

The three-cylinder Kubota D1105 diesel engine that powers the Aussie trash pump comes with a number of safety features including low oil, high temperature shutdown plus an emergency stop button.

Aussie Pumps offers a free extended five-year warranty on their entire range of poly pumps.

“This is a testament to the product, and being powered by a high quality Kubota powered diesel engine ensures the customer has complete peace of mind,” said Farrugia.

The Aussie QP60TD/D1105 is mounted on a sturdy skid steel base, which has an integrated 60-litre long range fuel tank that allows the pump to run for up to 10 hours at maximum speed. An integrated centre mounted lifting bar is also supplied for ease of movement.

The unit’s compact design allows the unit to be trailer mounted or transported by utility vehicle if necessary. The pump is also available with a full mine spec upgrade option.