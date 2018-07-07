Aussie’s Mr T portable fire pumps for the mining industry

The Aussie Mr T twin impeller is now available in Aussie Mine Boss configuration offering improved mine safety and pump protection.

Australian Pump Industries has launched a new line of firefighting pumps for the mining industry.

Aussie Pump’s twin impeller, high pressure portable fire pump, Mr T has been upgraded to include additional safety features for mine fire protection.

According to Aussie Pump’s Chief Engineer, John Hales, the Aussie Mr T has an established reputation for performance and quality. They have now enhanced this pump with safety features for use in high risk environments such as mine sites.

Key features of the Aussie Pump Mr T in Mine Boss configuration include a centre mounted balanced lifting bar incorporated into the frame for easy handling of the 100kg pump onsite; super heavy duty, hot dipped galvanised steel frame and a galvanised base plate with anti-vibration mounts; floating base plate providing a sturdy platform for the pump and diesel engine, reducing wear on components; battery isolation in a lockable galvanised steel cabinet with emergency stop as standard; and top quality fire extinguisher fitted to the frame for compliance with industry and company standards.

The Aussie fire pump produces a maximum head of 90 metres and a maximum flow of 450 litres per minute. Power is supplied by a single cylinder Yanmar 10hp air cooled electric start diesel engine.

Hales explains that Yanmar diesels were selected for this kit because they are regarded as the finest lightweight, portable diesel engines on the market. They are reliable, powerful engines that are backed with a 2-year warranty and support from a national Yanmar service centre network. The Yanmar engine can also be supplied with an optional spark arrestor for gaseous environments.

Aussie’s Mr T fire pumps also feature twin single piece impellers and volutes that are perfectly matched to the engine capacity, allowing the engine to hold its RPM even under full load conditions; a flanged three-way outlet for fire system installations, which can be replaced with a 2” or 3” outlet port; standard 2” flanged suction port fitted with a robust check valve designed to allow the pump to prime fast, first time, every time; and integrated priming tank, incorporated in the sculpted body, allowing fast priming through a vertical lift of 7.6 metres.

Hales added that the pump was recently successfully integrated into a specialised trailer mounted fire protection system supplied to a coal mine. It passed all the site safety and performance checks, and the customer was very pleased with Aussie’s delivery commitment and capability.

Further information is available from Australian Pump Gold Distributors around the country or online (www.aussiepumps.com.au).