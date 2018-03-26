Aussie Pumps to export hydrostatic test gear to the Middle East

I would like to enquire about Australian Pump Industries

The first shipment of the order ‘prepped’ for delivery. Note the red mark front mounted throttle control providing the operator with easy access to gauges, valves and engine speed.

Australian Pump Industries has been contracted to supply 500 bar hydrostatic test gear to the Middle East.

Selected by the customer against stiff competition from both United States and European manufacturers, the test gear is designed and built at Aussie Pumps’ 2.5-acre Sydney manufacturing plant.

The Raptor 18 D/HPT is capable of testing oil or water pipelines up to 500 bar (7,300 psi). The big machines can also be used to test important oil industry equipment such as valves, compressors, pressure tanks and pumps.

Key features include double gauge, double valve assemblies enabling the operator to easily read pressure losses in a wide range of applications; ‘Big Berty’ Bertolini 500 bar Triplex pump that develops 18 litres per minute flow and features a 316 stainless steel pump head, stainless steel valves and solid ceramic pistons; large capacity finned crankcase ensuring cool running even in the high temperatures of the Middle East;

2-cylinder Kohler air cooled diesel engine, driven through a two to one reduction box ensuring a totally dust-free drive line; and engine developing 26hp at 3000 rpm to provide loads of power for the ‘Berty’ pump.

A heavy duty stainless steel frame mounted on four big steel wheels with pneumatic tyres covers the portable machine. The frame includes an integrated lifting bar that enables units to be easily moved around on construction sites.

Australian Pump is Australia’s leading manufacturer and designer of electric motor and engine drive hydrotest equipment, meeting the needs of clients in the government, construction, pipeline management and rental sectors.

For more information, please visit the Australian Pump Industries website www.aussiepumps.com.au.