Aussie Pumps protecting communities through awareness

The Bushfire Survival Guide by Australian Pump Industries has been helping communities across Australia be better prepared for bushfires through awareness and information.

Aussie Pumps distributors in five states have responded to the needs of their communities for information on fire protection. One important finding for Aussie Pumps staff and dealers in regional areas was the lack of preparation, putting homes, commercial buildings and whole townships at risk.

“No one expected the severity of this year’s catastrophic fires,” observed Aussie Pumps operations manager, Hamish Lorenz.

“Dealers, firefighters, farmers and users, all report on a lack of preparation for what appears to be the worst fire season in a century.”

Even farmers who have worked with pumps all their lives have been caught by surprise – with devastating results. Stock, crops and machinery have been lost, not to mention houses, sheds and even lives.

Aussie Pumps prints tens of thousands of their free Bushfire Survival Guide to aid homeowners, businesses and even Government authorities.

“Preparation could have been carried out in winter and early spring,” said Lorenz. The Bushfire Survival Guide provides important information on a wide range of firefighting topics. Aussie built on the RFS, CFA and CFS guidelines with information provided by dealers, farmers and users across the country.

“Even now, we’re learning every day from this year’s fires on how we can make the Survival Guide better for next season,” said Lorenz.

Aussie staff working at the counters of dealerships across the country report a consistent lack of understanding of even the basics of protecting homes and property. One customer at a South Coast dealership, for instance, sought to buy a pump to protect his property without having any available water supply.

“Our man on the spot was able to stop the customer from spending hundreds of dollars on an Aussie pump that would have used all the water capacity that he had in a matter of minutes. We advised him to block up the downpipes on his gutters, fill the gutters with water after clearing out any debris, and clearing as wide an area around his house as possible. That’s practical advice provided in the Aussie Survival Guide,” said Lorenz.

Now in its 10th year of printing, the Guide comes in an improved version every season based on the growing knowledge bank compiled by Australian Pump. The company believes in producing the world’s best firefighting pumps and making sure that the users of the product get the very best out of them.

Copies of the Bushfire Survival Guide have been made available to firefighting authorities throughout the country. Although the fire services do a brilliant job on television and online, many customers still like the feel of a printed document that they can read and digest. The Guide is available on the Aussie Pumps website but is now in its third print run for the season based on the unexpected demands for information on fire preparation.

Australian Pump believes that everybody, including the company itself, completely underestimated the dangers presented by the moisture stress in forests across Australia. That unprecedented event based on the drought, meant that even farmers were unable to prep their properties. In many cases, they weren’t even able to get a crop or keep stock based on the dreadful effects of what we’re now calling the Millennium Drought.

Australian Pump is moving fast to triple their production capacity of firefighting pumps and beefing up not only the standard units but also the diesel and Honda electric start versions. “Many customers living in coastal areas are retirees. They don’t need the drama of a pull-start. Electric start means it’s easy and it’s just about turning the key on the engine driving the pump,” said Lorenz.

“Free copies of the Aussie Pumps Bushfire Survival Guide are readily available to CFA brigades, RFS and all firefighting authorities throughout Australia. We give away tens of thousands of this tremendously important document as our contribution to helping the country,” said Lorenz.

“Working with the RFS and CFA volunteers is a humbling experience and one that inspires us,” he concluded.

More information on Aussie Pumps’ product range, their passion for quality and performance, and the unique 5-year warranty offered on their high pressure firefighting pumps, is available from the website or local Aussie Pumps dealers.