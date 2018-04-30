Aussie Pumps’ new safety boots in high vis yellow

Australian Pump Industries announces the release of their 500 bar (7,300 psi) safety boots in a new high vis yellow colour. Previously available in a sombre blue shade, the safety boots in high vis colour are expected to deliver OH&S advantages.

Marketed under the Aussie Jet-Stop brand name, these safety boots are part of Aussie Pumps’ ‘safe operator program’. The company is a leading member of the pressure cleaning manufacturing industry and exports its products all around the world.

Aussie Pumps’ Chief Engineer, John Hales says that their safety boots are essential for pressure cleaning applications where pressures over 300 bar are applied.

In many areas, including Government and heavy industry environments, pressure cleaning is carried out with the operators wearing only steel capped boots. According to Hales, a 300 bar pressure cleaner jet can badly damage a steel cap boot. Water sprayed under pressure penetrates flesh and can carry dangerous bacteria or poisons deep into the tissue, resulting in horrible infections.

Most high pressure protective footwear models are cumbersome and difficult to walk in, making them impractical for operators of lower pressure machines that need mobility and comfort.

The Aussie Jet-Stop safety boots provide comfortable and practical foot protection, and can withstand an accidental jet from pressure cleaners up to 500 bar.

Key features of the new Aussie hi-vis yellow Jet-Stop safety boots include vulcanised rubber construction; safe waterproof comfort; steel toe caps and steel inserts in the soles preventing puncture by sharp objects for maximum user protection; colour coding identifying the areas of protection; CE certification for black regions covering the talus, lower shin as well as toes and heel; adjustable strap at upper calf level allowing ease of wearing and taking off; and availability in European sizes of 42 to 48, the equivalent of Aussie sizes 8 through to 13½.

The boots are suitable for use with rotating water jet nozzles or flat angle nozzle sprays of up to 500 bar pressure. The soles of the boots are designed for excellent grip to reduce any risk of slipping. For safety in icy conditions where there is extreme danger of slipping, the boots can be fitted with spikes.

As Australia’s leading manufacturer and supplier of high pressure water blasting equipment, Aussie Pumps also offers a full range of personal safety equipment including jackets, trousers, overalls, aprons and gloves.