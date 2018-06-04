Aussie Hydro Hush for super quiet steam cleaning of cities

Cleaning contractor 365 Property Services cleaning the streets of Brisbane at night with their new Aussie Hydro Hush-Loop

Australian Pump Industries presents the Hydro Hush, a new innovation designed to benefit councils in their urban cleaning tasks.

As the name suggests, Aussie Pumps’ Hydro Hush is a super quiet steam cleaning machine offering real benefits in city cleaning applications. Many councils and contractors around Australia have already opted for the ‘clean and capture’ versions of this 4,000 psi steam cleaner. Apart from the ‘Loop’ version, which allows the operator to work on the ‘clean and capture’ concept, the machine’s low noise level means it can operate during off-peak traffic and pedestrian times.

Aussie Pumps Product Manager, Mal Patel observes that users of the Hydro Hush are realising the big benefits of these machines with cityscapes becoming cleaner. High use areas such as plazas and outdoor eating areas can be easily cleaned by the machine’s 4,000 psi steam capabilities, he added.

Key features of the Hydro Hush steam cleaners include Kubota water cooled diesel engine; 1,000-litre water tank for use in areas where mains water pressure is insufficient; ‘Big Berty’ Bertolini heavy duty triplex pump developing a whopping 20 lpm at 4,000 psi; and a burner unit enabling the operator to infinitely adjust temperature from ambient (cold water) to temperatures up to 120 degrees Celsius.

Hydro-Loop can carry out tasks such as graffiti removal, cleaning council-owned amenities or even council-operated recreational spaces with BBQs and picnic areas.

According to Patel, when high temperature is applied with pressure to graffiti, it just peels it off the wall. The steam cleaners are also ideal for council jobs such as sanitising amenity areas and sports facilities, or removing oil stains from council-owned car parks.

In its Hydro Hush-Loop configuration, the unit can also collect the wastewater and recycle it through the 1,000-litre tank. The low noise machine is ideal for cleaning the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House late at night or in the early hours of the morning without disturbing local residents.

Aussie Pumps has used a high-tech engineering approach to develop stainless steel panels that absorb the noise without overheating the engine or machine. Patel notes that this is an important advantage as they can achieve the low noise level without running the risk of breakdowns due to lack of airflow around the machine.

Australian Pump Industries runs council education days at their Castle Hill facility in Sydney and invites councils to contact them to book in for the next training demonstration day of this unique product.

For more information, please visit the Aussie Pumps website www.aussiepumps.com.au.