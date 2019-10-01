Aussie Extreme series hydro blasters for high pressure cleaning

The Extreme series of 500 bar hydro blasters from Australian Pump Industries is part of a range of high pressure cleaning equipment developed for the earthmoving industry. This breakthrough product series takes pressures and flows higher to provide more cleaning power for key projects.

“We found that a lot of cleaning applications of big plant need a combination of pressure and flow to get the job done fast. The reduction of cleaning times was a big driver,” says Aussie Pump’s Operations Manager Hamish Lorenz.

The Aussie Extreme is powered by Yanmar’s TNV series with an integrated control panel that provides full engine protection through features such as an hour meter, and low oil pressure and high water temperature indication.

At the heart of the new Extreme series hydro blaster is the ‘Big Berty’ Bertolini RA series 500 bar triplex pump chosen for its heavy-duty configuration and advanced design features. The whole pump system is driven through with a reduction belt drive for ease and convenience of adjustment and the engine runs at 2,400 rpm.

Key features of the Aussie Extreme series hydro blasters include a modular cube design combining protection from Australia’s unique environment with the flexibility to be moved around on site; integrated fork truck tine slots enabling the machine to be forked, and lift eyes allowing it to be slung where appropriate; 60-litre stainless steel break tank with low water shutdown; and 50-litre fuel tank enabling continuous operation for up to 8 hours.

All machines come in Aussie Mine Spec configuration and feature an integrated flashing safety beacon, double insulated wiring and dual pole battery isolator along with a fire extinguisher supplied with the unit.

Aussie pumps have a great range of up to 500 bar turbos that can cut cleaning times by as much as half.