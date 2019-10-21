Aussie 4” fire pump provides protection to waste timber recycling facility

Veolia’s Stephen Bernhard (left) and Aussie Pump’s Brad Farrugia on site for the handover of the Aussie QPT405SLT fire pump.

A 4-inch twin impeller diesel powered fire pump from Australian Pump Industries has been installed at Veolia’s new waste management venture to provide fire protection.

Located at the Austral Bricks site in Horsley Park, the new waste timber recycling facility needed a fire protection system to prevent spontaneous combustion of processed timber. The cost-effective Aussie 4-inch twin impeller diesel powered fire pump was selected for the application based on its performance.

Veolia’s new recycling facility recovers waste timber including old pallets, timber offcuts and frames from the construction industry, and processes it into woodchips. However, the wood piles can generate heat and have the potential to self-combust.

The fire protection system set up for the site uses the big Aussie QPT405SLT fire pump, which supplies two 400-metre 3-inch discharge hoses connected to two fire mains.

In extreme conditions, the system can be used to reduce the core temperature of the wood piles or for firefighting in an emergency. A spray system has also been set up to prevent sparks during the chipping process.

The Aussie pump was chosen for its high performance and flow as well as self-priming ability. The QPT405SLTD pump uses twin impeller technology to deliver pressures in excess of 125 psi and flows of up to 46,200 litres per hour.

Veolia’s site manager Stephen Bernhard was impressed with the pump’s performance and ease of set-up. Its simple design makes it a cost-effective solution that is robust and easy to maintain.

Key features of the Aussie 4” fire pumps include ability to self-prime from depths of 7m, eliminating the need to prime the entire suction line prior to starting the pump; compact design; 3-way outlet offering the operator a choice of using either one 4” delivery line, or two 3” lines; Kohler air cooled diesel engine developing 12kW power at 3600 rpm; and big 60L long range fuel tank mounted in the heavy-duty steel base enabling the unit to run continuously for up to 16 hours.

The skid mount featuring a ‘sled’ design is fitted as standard with an integrated lifting bar that enables it to be easily moved around the site.

The pump body is manufactured from non-corrosive high-grade aluminium while the twin impellers are made from heavy duty alloy castings operating within heavy duty volute casings.

The Aussie 4” pump will prime fast in 20 seconds from low suction heads and takes up to 2 minutes to prime from 5 or 6 metres.