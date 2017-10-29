Sydney to host global corrosion experts at Corrosion & Prevention 2017

Leading corrosion management experts from around the world will be coming together next month to share their knowledge and experience with fellow delegates at the upcoming Corrosion & Prevention 2017 conference and trade exhibition being held in Sydney.

To be hosted at the International Convention Centre, Sydney from 12 November until 15 November 2017, the Corrosion & Prevention 2017 event is presented by the Australasian Corrosion Association Inc (ACA), bringing together some of the world’s leading researchers and practitioners in the field of corrosion management, and also showcasing and promoting solutions to minimise the impact of corrosion.

Participants can access the latest information concerning corrosion prevention and management, as well as have an opportunity to network with peers and colleagues. The conference program features keynote presentations and technical papers under a range of industry ‘streams’, and is integrated with an exhibition showcasing products and services of the corrosion mitigation industry. More than 500 delegates are expected to attend from industries including protective coatings, water, defence, building and construction, mining, oil and gas, cathodic protection, power and more.

In addition to the plenary addresses and the annual P F Thompson Memorial Lecture, more than 80 papers across a range of technical streams will be presented, covering topics such as corrosion management of reinforced concrete, the synergism of electrochemical and mechanical factors in materials degradation, corrosion of emerging materials, the advantages of heat resistant composites, and coatings for corrosion prevention.

The diverse technical streams will showcase the latest developments in corrosion prevention, management and mitigation. The broad themes of the technical seminars are coatings, concrete and asset management, the oil and gas and offshore industry, and research, with topics ranging from fundamental corrosion science to hands-on application including advances in sensing & monitoring; asset management; cathodic protection; concrete corrosion and repair; corrosion mechanisms, modelling and prediction; materials selection and design, and protective coatings.

Over 70 companies will participate in the integral trade exhibition and present advanced technologies to measure and analyse corrosion as well as the latest surface coating material and application equipment that support the work of corrosion practitioners. Organisations such as Jotun, Freyssinet, Absafe, Humiscope, Carboline, CCE and NACE, will have staff available to answer questions from delegates.

The conference will also provide the perfect platform to network through a comprehensive program of social events for both delegates and partners. A Welcome Reception and Awards Dinner are the main conference functions, with a guided tour of the iconic Sydney Opera House or a day-trip to the beautiful Blue Mountains additionally provided as options for partners. The Young Corrosion Group will also be hosting events of interest and value to young corrosionists and those new to the corrosion industry, along with a silent auction for the ACA Foundation.

Registration is still available for the conference.

For further information, please visit the Australasian Corrosion Association website.