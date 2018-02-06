ACA’s corrosion mitigation training in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane

The Australasian Corrosion Association Inc is organising a series of training courses on corrosion management and prevention at various venues across Australia.

In the Asia Pacific region, the yearly cost of asset maintenance runs into billions of dollars. Avoidable corrosion damage accounts for a quarter of this and continues to have a major economic impact on industry and the wider community. Organisations should, therefore, have effectively trained staff who understand the risks associated with corrosion as well as the available preventative and remediation technologies, ensuring that their assets deliver safe, reliable and long-lasting service.

The Australasian Corrosion Association (ACA) provides training to its members and others working in the corrosion management and prevention sector. Each year the Association presents a range of technical seminars and training courses designed to provide participants with information and guidance about ways to combat and manage corrosion. The training programs cover not only the fundamentals of corrosion control but also more advanced techniques and procedures with professional development also counting towards CPD.

The ACA is partnering with the Australasian Concrete Repair Association (ACRA) to offer training on ‘Corrosion and Protection of Concrete Structures and Buildings’. Designed to provide a solid foundation of knowledge about the corrosion of both reinforcement materials and concrete, the course has been updated to provide an understanding of the mechanisms of corrosion, protection and repair of reinforced concrete structures and buildings.

The training will be held in Melbourne (19-20 March); Sydney (4-5 June) and Brisbane (6-7 September).

Sydney and Brisbane: NACE Cathodic Protection 1 and 2 courses

ACA is organising the NACE Cathodic Protection (CP) 1 and 2 courses in Sydney and Brisbane this year. Considered the world’s most recognised and specified cathodic protection training, the NACE CP Program is a comprehensive program for professionals involved in pipelines and bridges, tanks and well casings, maritime and offshore industries, coated steel and concrete, and water and wastewater systems.

CP 1 - Cathodic Protection Tester training provides theoretical knowledge and practical fundamentals for testing on both galvanic and impressed current CP systems. Classroom instruction is comprised of lectures and hands-on training, using equipment and instruments for CP testing.

CP 2 - Cathodic Protection Technician course gives participants both theoretical knowledge and practical techniques for testing and evaluating data to determine the effectiveness of both galvanic and impressed current CP systems and to gather design data. Classroom instruction is comprised of lectures and hands-on training, using equipment and instruments for CP testing.

CP 1 Tester will be conducted in Sydney 30 April - 4 May and Brisbane 10-14 September. The CP 2 Technician courses will be held in the subsequent week: 7-11 May in Sydney and 17-21 September in Brisbane.

CP 3 - Cathodic Protection Technologist course builds on the technology presented in the CP 2 course with a strong focus on interpretation of CP data and troubleshooting of problems that arise in both galvanic and impressed current systems, including design calculations for these systems. Classroom instruction is comprised of lectures and hands-on training, using equipment and instruments for CP testing. The course will be held in Brisbane 24-28 September.

Melbourne: SSPC Concrete Coatings Inspection course

The SSPC Concrete Coatings Inspection course will be held in Melbourne 9-14 April. The training has been developed in association with the U.S. Society for Protective Surfaces (SSPC) to thoroughly train individuals in the proper methods of inspecting surface preparation and installation of protective coatings on concrete structures and facilities.

This course will benefit inspectors, contractor managers, specifying engineers, technical representatives and material and equipment suppliers working in the concrete coatings industry. Under guidelines released in 2017 by the Water Services Association of Australia (WSAA), all coatings inspectors who inspect and report on coatings applied to concrete are required to hold SSPC CCI Level 1 or 2 certification. The document, WSA-201 Guidelines for Selection and Application of Protective Coatings, is available from the WSAA website.

Places on the ACA and NACE courses are still available and full details and cost can be found on the ACA website.

The ACA is a not-for-profit, membership association and any of its courses can be delivered exclusively 'in-house' at a company's own premises or a venue. Courses can also be tailored to a company's specific needs.

Further information is available from the ACA training department by phoning on +61 3 9890 4833 or emailing aca@corrosion.com.au.