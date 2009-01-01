VS Centrifugal Solid-liquid Separator from Au-Livic
VS Centrifugal Solid-liquid Separator is widely used in the field of separating solid from the liquid as an initial filtration. It separates precipitant particles from liquids by centrifugal force in a high speed spinning liquid. The separation efficiency of VS Separator depends on the particle density and the liquid viscosity. Larger density of particles and lower viscosity of liquid, it will perform higher separation efficiency. For high density particles larger than 40μm, its separation efficiency can exceed 98%. VS Separator can separate solid particles as small as 5μm. When separating, VS Separator has no moving parts and no filter elements It can keep running without maintenance. The high efficiency, consistent performance and economic running cost make it an ideal solution for solid-liquid separation process.
DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS
- Applicable Liquid: Water and low viscous liquids (1 - 40 cps)
- Flow Rate: 7 - 432 m³/h
- Standard Design Pressure: 1.0 Mpa / 1.6 Mpa
- Design Temperature: 0 - 200°C (determined by the seal material)
- Pressure Drop: 0.02 - 0.07 MPa
- Housing Wet Part Material: 304 / 316L / CS
- Inlet and Outlet Standard Flange: DN25 - DN250 HG20592-2009 (DIN compatible), HG20615-2009 (ANSI B16.5 Compatible), AS2129 Table Flange
- Discharging Valve: Pneumatic ball valve, protection class IP65
- Supply Facility Requirement: 380V AC, 0.4-0.6 Mpa clean and dry compressed air
APPLICATIONS
- Applicable Industry: Water treatment, plup and paper, petrochemical, metal processing, chemical and biological pharmaceuticals etc.
- Applicable Fluids: Raw water (river water, seawater, reservoir water, groundwater), sewage treatment, circulating water, machine coolants, cleaning agents etc.
In a heat exchangers system
- VS can protect the system against fouling
- VS maintains design efficiencies for better heat transfer rates
- VS reduces maintenance frequency for heat exchanger equipment
- VS removes suspended grit and scale
In a cooling system
- VS minimizes accumulation of solids that typically settle in sumps and basins.
- VS reduces the frequency of shutdowns
- VS reduces solids build-up and decreases clean out time
- VS avoids solids-induced microbial growth and decreases chemical use and increases process liquid life
In a general industrial process:
- VS as a pre-filter protects finer filtration, reduces replacement of downstream filter elements/media
- VS concentrates solids for easy disposal or allows for recovery of high value solids and minimizes liquid loss.
- VS extends the life of pump seals, valves, and process equipment
- VS reduces disposal cost
- VS minimizes labor, maintenance and consumables costs
Contact Au-Livic Pty Ltd
Contact Au-Livic Pty Ltd