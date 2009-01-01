VS Centrifugal Solid-liquid Separator from Au-Livic

VS Centrifugal Solid-liquid Separator is widely used in the field of separating solid from the liquid as an initial filtration. It separates precipitant particles from liquids by centrifugal force in a high speed spinning liquid. The separation efficiency of VS Separator depends on the particle density and the liquid viscosity. Larger density of particles and lower viscosity of liquid, it will perform higher separation efficiency. For high density particles larger than 40μm, its separation efficiency can exceed 98%. VS Separator can separate solid particles as small as 5μm. When separating, VS Separator has no moving parts and no filter elements It can keep running without maintenance. The high efficiency, consistent performance and economic running cost make it an ideal solution for solid-liquid separation process.

DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS

Applicable Liquid: Water and low viscous liquids (1 - 40 cps)

Flow Rate: 7 - 432 m³/h

Standard Design Pressure: 1.0 Mpa / 1.6 Mpa

Design Temperature: 0 - 200°C (determined by the seal material)

Pressure Drop: 0.02 - 0.07 MPa

Housing Wet Part Material: 304 / 316L / CS

Inlet and Outlet Standard Flange: DN25 - DN250 HG20592-2009 (DIN compatible), HG20615-2009 (ANSI B16.5 Compatible), AS2129 Table Flange

Discharging Valve: Pneumatic ball valve, protection class IP65

Supply Facility Requirement: 380V AC, 0.4-0.6 Mpa clean and dry compressed air

APPLICATIONS

Applicable Industry: Water treatment, plup and paper, petrochemical, metal processing, chemical and biological pharmaceuticals etc.

Applicable Fluids: Raw water (river water, seawater, reservoir water, groundwater), sewage treatment, circulating water, machine coolants, cleaning agents etc.

In a heat exchangers system

VS can protect the system against fouling

VS maintains design efficiencies for better heat transfer rates

VS reduces maintenance frequency for heat exchanger equipment

VS removes suspended grit and scale

In a cooling system

VS minimizes accumulation of solids that typically settle in sumps and basins.

VS reduces the frequency of shutdowns

VS reduces solids build-up and decreases clean out time

VS avoids solids-induced microbial growth and decreases chemical use and increases process liquid life

In a general industrial process: