Tailored Duplex Filtration Solutions from Au-livic

We aim to design the most suitable customized filtration systems to suit individual requirements.

LIVIC provides systems with reliable performance and a variety of specifications which meet high temperature, high pressure, ultra-high flowrate, convenient operation, automation, special materials, special anti-corrosion surface treatment and other special requirements.

In many projects, LIVIC provides comprehensive filtration system package including multi-stage filtration units, AODD pumps, valves and connection piping as well as steam, compressed air, processing gas.

Duplex Filtration

Economical filter │ Tri-clamp closure │ Easy to operate │ Suitable for conventional filtration │ Low flow rate and low pressure.