Tailored Duplex Filtration Solutions from Au-livic

by Au-Livic Pty Ltd
We aim to design the most suitable customized filtration systems to suit individual requirements.

LIVIC provides systems with reliable performance and a variety of specifications which meet high temperature, high pressure, ultra-high flowrate, convenient operation, automation, special materials, special anti-corrosion surface treatment and other special requirements.

In many projects, LIVIC provides comprehensive filtration system package including multi-stage filtration units, AODD pumps, valves and connection piping as well as steam, compressed air, processing gas.

Duplex Filtration

Economical filter │ Tri-clamp closure │ Easy to operate │ Suitable for conventional filtration │ Low flow rate and low pressure.

Au-Livic Pty Ltd information and contact details

Contact Au-Livic Pty Ltd

12/22 Makland Drive
Derrimut
VIC 3030
Tel: 0393611365

