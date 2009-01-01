MF Modular Tubular Back-flushing Self-cleaning Filter from Au-Livic

MF Series modular self-cleaning filter(MF Filter for short) is the automatic filtration system designed by LIVIC according to the modular design concept. It has the high reliability and flexibility for expanding. It has the following features: running automatically, very durable, no manual cleaning, very easy to open for maintenance, with unique V-SLOT filter element, completely back-flushed and less back-flushing discharging liquid. MF filter can purify the liquid and protect the downstream key equipments. It is designed and manufactured by the high performance, high quality, high reliability standard of LIVIC and has the world class quality.

MFR filter and MFV filter are applied between the filtration degree from 20-500 micron, for the water and low viscous liquids. They are good at filtering the micro fibers, oil-mud and soft impurities, which ordinary self-cleaning filters can hardly work. MFT filter and MFG filter , as the manual filters, are only for liquids with less impurity content and easy to back-flush. They are for applications with less back-flushing frequence. LIVIC is the world leading self-cleaning filter manufacturer with the full series self-cleaning filters, which can meet the customers' various filtration demand.

Tubular Filter MF Custom-made option

MF filter provides custom-made options to meet the customers' demand better:

■ High temperature design with high temperature resistance sealing and fluid control valves

■ Filter element with larger filter area design; sintered multi-layer mesh filter element

■ Ex-proof design including the valves, control system to filter the inflammable and explosive liquids

■ All valves with the position switches, which provide the error feedback function

Working Principle

Tubular backwashing filters Internal backwash system:

Flow enters through the bottom inlet header and is distributed equally through each filter barrel, As contaminants bulid on the exterior filter screen,the differential pressure increases and backflushing is typical at a system pressure loss of 10-20 psid,During backflush,one filter barrel is removed form service at a time by closing the inlet and opening the drain valve,Clean filtrate flows from the outlet header through the filter barrel to thr drain.Each barrel is backwashed for 4-8 seconds,After all barrels have been backwashed ,the system differential returens to 1-7 psid.

Tubular backwashing filters External backwash system:

The system operates identically to the internal backwash system in the filtration mode,An additional header is added at the top of the unit to introduce a secondary source of clean backflush fluid,when the differential pressure reaches 10-20 psid,the filter system must be closed and the drain and backwash supply header valves are opened, the outside source of clean liquid flushes the contaminants to drain,Rach barrel is backwashed sequentially for 4-8 seconds and the system returns to the clean 1-7 psid.

Tubular Filter is the automatic filtration system according to the modular design concept. It has the high reliability and flexibility for expanding.we can increase or decrease the filter units to complish the whole system per the low or high flow rate and low or high impurity content. It has the following features: running automatically, very durable, no manual cleaning, very easy to open for maintenance, with unique V-SLOT filter element, completely back-flushed and less back-flushing discharging liquid. This kind of filter can purify the liquid and protect the downstream key equipments. It is designed and manufactured by the high performance, high quality, high reliability standard and has the world class quality.

Working Principle

This kind of filter has two model for your selection since using two backwash water source,one is internal backwash,remove the filter cake by filtered clean water reverse flowing; another is outer backwash,remove the filter cake by clean water or clean air from external access.Although each modular filter is fabricated to meet specific application requirements,all share common features.

Each unit are mounted on a common header to provide continuous flow during backwash,the individual modular self clean filters use permanent ,reusable filter elements along with the quarter turn caps,o-ring seals and element centering pins as found about In-line filters.

A wide range of options may be specified,including different seal materials,manual backwash,or automatic backflush(by time clock or pressure differential)that can be linked to PLC

Specifications:

MF Filter Sub-series

MFR Filter

MFV Filter

Back-Flushing Fluid

clean filtrate

external liquid or gas

Applicable Viscosity

＜ 50cps

＞100cps

Contaminant Content

＜300ppm

Inlet Pressure Requirement

＞0.3MPa

on special requirement

Installation Position

behind the pump

before or behind the pump

Filtration Rating

50-500µm

20-500µm

Standard Design Pressure

1.6MPa/2.5MPa/4.0MPa

Highest Design Temperature

0-250°C(determined by the seals)

Filter Module Quantity Per Single System

3-24

Inlet and Outlet Valve Size of the Filter Module

DN50, max flowrate 25m3/h; DN65,max flowrate 42m3/h

Back-flushing Valve Size

DN 50, DN 65

Filter Area of a Single Filter Module

C Type, 2670 c㎡, K Type, 3760 c㎡

Back-flushing Differential Pressure

70KPa-130KPa

Warning Differential Pressure

200KPa

Main Inlet and Outlet Pipeline Size

DN80-DN400

Main Inlet and Outlet Flange Type

Lap-joint flange, hot galvanized flange plate

Main Inlet and Outlet Flange Standard

HG20592-2009( standard, compatible with DIN)

HG20615-2009(compatible with ANSI B16.5)

Filter Element Type and Material

V-SLOT slotted metal filter element, material 304/316L

Housing Wet Part Material

304/316L

Housing Sealing Material

NBR(Standard)/VITON(FKM)

Fluid Control Valve

Pneumatic ball valve, protection class IP65,valve seat material PTFE

Facility Supply Requirement

220V AC, 0.4-0.6 MPa clean & dry compressed air

Control System

Siemens PLC, working voltage 24V, control box protection class IP55

D.P. Instrument

D.P. Switch(Standard) or D.P. Transmitter

Applications:

■ Applicable Industries: raw water treatment, water treatment system, cooling system, power generation, steel mill, pulp and paper, mining, petrol-chemical, municipal facility, etc.

■ Applicable liquid types: raw water, process water, clean white water, super clean water, circulating cooling water, high pressure spraying water, low pressure spraying water, sealing water, squirt cut water, etc.. Various raw oils like diesel, gasoline, naphtha, residual oil; hot rolling coolant or cold rolling coolant in the steel mill

Technical Features and Advantages

■ Only one extra filter module as the spare for the whole system, low breakdown risk, less investment cost

■ The filter modules can be switched off-line and manual cleaned one by one with no filtering interruption.

■ It only takes 5 seconds to open the filter module's lid. Very easy to pull the filter element out and low operation cost.

■ When filtering some difficult impurities and periodic manual cleaning is necessary, it is the best solution

■ Back-flush by the valve switching, no complicated mechanic structure, very easy for maintenance.

■ Continuously filtering when back-flushing, no systen downtime and downtime cost.

■ Modular combination, easy for expansion, increase the flowing capacity by adding several more filter modules

■ With V-SLOT slotted filter element, easy to clean completely, extreamly durable and long service life.

■ MFV filter applies to the filtration before the pump or with very low inlet pressure by external fluid back-flushing

■ Modular combination with high quality ball valves, instruments and control system of high reliability