Filter Cartridge from Au-Livic

Filter cartridge offers high precision and high efficient filtration with excellent capacity of dirt holding in various applications. As the core factor that determines the filtration performance and final products quality, it is critical for us to select the premium filter media and also control manufacturing details.

MaxSEP Cartridge

High flowrate & dirt holding capacity

Pleated layer structure

6 inch diameter

0.45µm - 70µm @ 99% filtration

PolySEP Cartridge

High flowrate & low pressure drop

PP media & pleated layer structure

222 / 226 / DOE / Fin End

0.45µm - 50µm

Outer Diameter: 2.5"

Length: 10" 20" 30" 40"

Pharmaceuticals, food & beverage industries

PesSEP Cartridge

Polyether sulphone membrane

Pleated layer structure

0.05µm - 0.65µm

Outer Diameter: 2.5"

Length: 10" 20" 30" 40"

Pharmaceuticals, food & beverage industries

PtSEP Cartridge

PTFE membrane

Pleated layer structure

0.1µm - 0.45µm

Excellent chemical & oxidation resistance

Good thermostability

Pharmaceuticals, food & beverage industries

FineSEP Cartridge

Melt blown PP fiber bonding

1µm - 50µm

Low pressure drop & long service life

MicroSEP Cartridge

Wirewound PP/bleached cotton/glass fiber bundles

PP/SS core tube

1µm - 50µm

High dirt holding capacity & long service life

UltraSEP Cartridge

Wood cellulose and cutton linters materials are designed for filtering various types of oil and lube.

Stacked and bonded discs structure

Oil type: engine oils, hydraulic oils, turbine lube oils, diesel oils, gasoline, gear oils, honing oils, rolling oils, quenching oils, etc.

3µm cartridge: 99% efficiency @ 3µm & 50% efficiency @ 0.8µm

5µm cartridge: 99% efficiency @ 5µm & 57% efficiency @ 2µm

MeshSEP Cartridge

Sintered SS mesh multi-layer structure

Excellent solvents resistance & thermostability

5µm - 200µm

FiberSEP Cartridge

Sintered, pleated & welded SS fiber

Excellent chemical, solvents resistance & thermostability

Large surface area & high filtration efficiency

3µm - 100µm

PorSEP Cartridge