Filter Cartridge from Au-Livic

Filter cartridge offers high precision and high efficient filtration with excellent capacity of dirt holding in various applications. As the core factor that determines the filtration performance and final products quality, it is critical for us to select the premium filter media and also control manufacturing details.

MaxSEP Cartridge

  • High flowrate & dirt holding capacity
  • Pleated layer structure
  • 6 inch diameter
  • 0.45µm - 70µm @ 99% filtration

PolySEP Cartridge

  • High flowrate & low pressure drop
  • PP media & pleated layer structure
  • 222 / 226 / DOE / Fin End
  • 0.45µm - 50µm
  • Outer Diameter: 2.5"
  • Length: 10" 20" 30" 40"
  • Pharmaceuticals, food & beverage industries

PesSEP Cartridge

  • Polyether sulphone membrane
  • Pleated layer structure
  • 0.05µm - 0.65µm
  • Outer Diameter: 2.5"
  • Length: 10" 20" 30" 40"
  • Pharmaceuticals, food & beverage industries

PtSEP Cartridge

  • PTFE membrane
  • Pleated layer structure
  • 0.1µm - 0.45µm
  • Excellent chemical & oxidation resistance
  • Good thermostability
  • Pharmaceuticals, food & beverage industries

FineSEP Cartridge

  • Melt blown PP fiber bonding
  • 1µm - 50µm
  • Low pressure drop & long service life

MicroSEP Cartridge

  • Wirewound PP/bleached cotton/glass fiber bundles
  • PP/SS core tube
  • 1µm - 50µm
  • High dirt holding capacity & long service life

UltraSEP Cartridge

  • Wood cellulose and cutton linters materials are designed for filtering various types of oil and lube.
  • Stacked and bonded discs structure
  • Oil type: engine oils, hydraulic oils, turbine lube oils, diesel oils, gasoline, gear oils, honing oils, rolling oils, quenching oils, etc.
  • 3µm cartridge: 99% efficiency @ 3µm & 50% efficiency @ 0.8µm
  • 5µm cartridge: 99% efficiency @ 5µm & 57% efficiency @ 2µm

MeshSEP Cartridge

  • Sintered SS mesh multi-layer structure
  • Excellent solvents resistance & thermostability
  • 5µm - 200µm

FiberSEP Cartridge

  • Sintered, pleated & welded SS fiber
  • Excellent chemical, solvents resistance & thermostability
  • Large surface area & high filtration efficiency
  • 3µm - 100µm

PorSEP Cartridge

  • Sintered fine SS metallic powders
  • Excellent chemical, solvents resistance & thermostability
  • High filtration efficiency
  • 0.5µm - 20µm
12/22 Makland Drive
Derrimut
VIC 3030
Tel: 0393611365

