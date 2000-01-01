BF Bag Filter from Au-Livic
BF Bag Filters are designed for liquid fine filtration. Bag filters have the advantages of processing viscous liquid, a wide range of flow rate, economical filter media consumption. Besides our standard products range, BF can be designed and manufactured to customized configuration. Various filtration efficiency and materials of filter bags are also developed by LIVIC to suit different process conditions. The following 5 sub-series are available:
BFT Single Bag Filter
BFT is featured with over-the-top flowing-in design. With its high-performance and heavy duty design, absolute bag sealing makes it be the ideal solution for the precise filtration degree applications. The structure delivers high safety and durability.
Filter Area (m²): 0.1 / 0.25 / 0.5
Flowrate (m³/h): 6 / 12.5 / 25
Filtration Rate(μm): 1-2000
BFS Single Bag Filter
BFS is designed with the traditional side-in feature. BFS is also manufactured by referring to the GB150 pressure vessel standard. The high strength structure delivers absolute high safety. The housing design pressure can go up to 4.0 MPa. Customized inlet and outlet sizes and configurations will be offered.
Filter Area (m²): 0.1 / 0.25 / 0.5
Flowrate (m³/h): 6 / 12.5 / 25
Filtration Rate(μm): 1-2000
Plastic Single Bag Filter
Rugged plastic industrial filter housings with a choice of PPL or PVDF construction to meet the needs of pressure or corrosive liquid filtration applications. it is featured with both BFT and BFS series structures. The maximum operating pressure of 150 psi at 20°C.
Filter Area (m²): 0.1 / 0.25 / 0.5
Flowrate (m³/h): 6 / 12.5 / 25
Pressure Rating: 150 psi (PPL) / 100 psi (PVDF)
BFM Multi-bag Filter
BFM has swing bolts closure design. BFM Filter can also design to AS1210 / GB150 / ASME Section VIII Div. 1, “U” stamp.
BFR Multi-bag Filter
BFR has a quick open lid design without swing bolts. BFR Filter is accommodated a wide range of flow rates. For operation efficiency and durability, these non-coded vessels are ideal for high frequency bag change-outs demands and for batch processing with high dirt load applications. The revolutionary quick-open clamp design saves time to unscrew every swing bolts in the traditional lid design. it also does not require a lifting davit.
Filter Area (m²): 2 - 12
Flowrate (m³/h): 72 - 288
Filter Bag number (off): 2 - 12
DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS
- Design Pressure: 1.0 Mpa / 1.6 Mpa
- Design Temperature: 0 - 250 °C
- Applicable Liquid: Water and low viscous liquids (1 - 500 cps)
- Bag Area (m²): 0.1 / 0.25 / 0.5
- Filtration Rate: 0.5-200µm
- Housing Wet Part Material: 304 / 316L / CS / PPL
- Inlet & Outlet Connection: Flange HG20592-2009 (DIN) / NPT / HG20615-2009 ( ANSI ) / NPT / Standard Sanitary Clamp
- Seal Material: NBR / EPDM / VITON / BUNA N / Silastic / PTFE encapsulated Silastic / PTFE
- Outside Surface Finish: Bead Blasted
- Inside Surface Finish: 120 Mesh Polishing (Standard), Food Grade Polishing, Halar Coating, PA11 Coating
APPLICATIONS
- Applicable Industry: Water treatment pre-filtration, circulating cooling system, heat exchanger protection, spraying nozzle protection, ballast water treatment system, ultra-filtration membrane protection, food and beverage, chemical processing, paints & Inks, resins & coatings, electronics, petrochemicals, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, lubricants, metalworking fluids, solvents
- Applicable Fluids: Underground water, sea water, lake water, river water, circulating cooling water, sewage water, process water, cleaning water
