BF Bag Filter from Au-Livic

BF Bag Filters are designed for liquid fine filtration. Bag filters have the advantages of processing viscous liquid, a wide range of flow rate, economical filter media consumption. Besides our standard products range, BF can be designed and manufactured to customized configuration. Various filtration efficiency and materials of filter bags are also developed by LIVIC to suit different process conditions. The following 5 sub-series are available:

BFT Single Bag Filter

BFT is featured with over-the-top flowing-in design. With its high-performance and heavy duty design, absolute bag sealing makes it be the ideal solution for the precise filtration degree applications. The structure delivers high safety and durability.

Filter Area (m²): 0.1 / 0.25 / 0.5

Flowrate (m³/h): 6 / 12.5 / 25

Filtration Rate(μm): 1-2000

BFS Single Bag Filter

BFS is designed with the traditional side-in feature. BFS is also manufactured by referring to the GB150 pressure vessel standard. The high strength structure delivers absolute high safety. The housing design pressure can go up to 4.0 MPa. Customized inlet and outlet sizes and configurations will be offered.

Filter Area (m²): 0.1 / 0.25 / 0.5

Flowrate (m³/h): 6 / 12.5 / 25

Filtration Rate(μm): 1-2000

Plastic Single Bag Filter

Rugged plastic industrial filter housings with a choice of PPL or PVDF construction to meet the needs of pressure or corrosive liquid filtration applications. it is featured with both BFT and BFS series structures. The maximum operating pressure of 150 psi at 20°C.

Filter Area (m²): 0.1 / 0.25 / 0.5

Flowrate (m³/h): 6 / 12.5 / 25

Pressure Rating: 150 psi (PPL) / 100 psi (PVDF)

BFM Multi-bag Filter

BFM has swing bolts closure design. BFM Filter can also design to AS1210 / GB150 / ASME Section VIII Div. 1, “U” stamp.

BFR Multi-bag Filter

BFR has a quick open lid design without swing bolts. BFR Filter is accommodated a wide range of flow rates. For operation efficiency and durability, these non-coded vessels are ideal for high frequency bag change-outs demands and for batch processing with high dirt load applications. The revolutionary quick-open clamp design saves time to unscrew every swing bolts in the traditional lid design. it also does not require a lifting davit.

Filter Area (m²): 2 - 12

Flowrate (m³/h): 72 - 288

Filter Bag number (off): 2 - 12

DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS

Design Pressure: 1.0 Mpa / 1.6 Mpa

Design Temperature: 0 - 250 °C

Applicable Liquid: Water and low viscous liquids (1 - 500 cps)

Bag Area (m²): 0.1 / 0.25 / 0.5

Filtration Rate: 0.5-200µm

Housing Wet Part Material: 304 / 316L / CS / PPL

Inlet & Outlet Connection: Flange HG20592-2009 (DIN) / NPT / HG20615-2009 ( ANSI ) / NPT / Standard Sanitary Clamp

Seal Material: NBR / EPDM / VITON / BUNA N / Silastic / PTFE encapsulated Silastic / PTFE

Outside Surface Finish: Bead Blasted

Inside Surface Finish: 120 Mesh Polishing (Standard), Food Grade Polishing, Halar Coating, PA11 Coating

APPLICATIONS