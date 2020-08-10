Trimec’s PT series turbine flowmeters for low viscosity liquids

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration presents the PT Turbopulse turbine flowmeter series from Trimec Flow Products, designed to measure flows of low viscosity liquids such as fuels, alcohols, solvents, insecticides, milk, chemicals, water and light hydraulic oils. Available in a range of sizes from 1″ to 4″ (25mm~100mm), the PT series turbine flowmeters can measure flows from 27 to 4500 litres/minute.

Featuring an axial rotor and flow guides, the PT series flowmeter needs to be installed in straight sections of pipe, either horizontally or vertically, so that the flow is conditioned.

Key features of the PT series turbine flow meters include Intrinsically Safe (I.S.) approvals; choice of flanged or threaded versions; robust and compact design requiring very little space in the piping system; high accuracy and repeatability; low cost of ownership; wide flow range; certified Exd and I.S. hazardous area versions; quadrature pulse output option; and ±0.15% custody transfer models available.

Principles of operation

The turbine flowmeters feature a bladed turbine rotor, which is axially suspended in the pipe. As the fluid flows through the pipe, it causes the rotor to spin on its axis at a speed that is proportional to the velocity of the fluid. The movement of each rotor is sensed by the turbine meter using gears, photoelectric cell or magnetic pickup installed on the outside of the flow tube or the meter body, adjacent to the perimeter of the rotor.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.