Trace oxygen analyser ensures gas purity in cryogenic air separation

By AMS Instrumentation and Calibration 05 March 2017
Supplier News
AMS Instrumentation and Calibration presents a new range of oxygen analysers designed to ensure the purity of gas produced by cryogenic air separation.

The new XZR400 oxygen analyser from Michell Instruments measures trace levels of oxygen down to 0.01 parts per million in pure, inert gases such as nitrogen, argon, helium and carbon dioxide. The XZR400 uses Michell’s MSRS zirconium oxide oxygen sensor, which contains a metallic sealed reference and ensures long-term repeatability of measurements. Though calibration is required every three to six months, it can be carried out with just one calibration gas, saving time and money.

Key features of the XZR400 trace oxygen analysers include choice of four configurations - rack, wall, bench mount and transportable; intuitive touch-screen interface for quick and easy operation; barometric pressure and digital flow meters provided as standard; one or two 4-20 mA outputs available; no reference air requirement; and non-depleting technology ensuring long lifespan of over seven years for the sensors. Options include digital outputs such as Modbus RTU over RS485 protocol, RS232, internal or external sample pumps, and process pressure correction.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.

