Thermal flow meters optimising waste-to-energy plant performance

The ST80, ST100 and MT100 thermal mass flow meters from Fluid Components International (FCI) offer accuracy, repeatability, ease of operation, installation and low maintenance to enhance plant performance while driving costs down in in waste-to-energy incineration facilities.

Waste Incineration Plants (WIP) applying waste-to-energy (WTE) technologies provide an economical and decreased waste footprint alternative to conventional organic waste disposal. WIPs convert their waste streams into electrical power by burning the waste to heat steam boilers, which in turn drive turbine electric power generators.

The WIP combustion process uses forced draft primary air and grate air, and in some systems secondary air, all of which must be measured for efficient mixing and boiler control. All WIP systems require the measurement of the air mass flow rate to control the boiler properly and treat end-of-process hot flue gases.

FCI’s ST80, ST100 and MT100 Series thermal mass flow meters are ideal for measuring WIP boiler system intake air and back-end flue gases. In high-temperature dirty plants with fly ash residue, these thermal flow meters excel with a rugged, no-moving parts design that is resistant to clogging and fouling over a long life.

FCI’s compact thermal dispersion mass flow meters are direct mass flow instruments that do not require the addition of costly temperature or pressure sensors, or their added wire-runs and pipe penetrations. Their insertion-style configuration is the easiest, most cost-effective solution to install for the larger line sizes common in waste-to-energy incineration plants.

No matter the FCI flow meter model series, these thermal mass flow meters support WIP needs. Typical WIP requirements that FCI meters meet include pipe diameters that range in diameter or square/rectangle sizes from 200mm to 2500mm, temperatures of 0°C to 260°C and pressures of 0,05 bar [g].

Model ST80 Series

The ST80 air/gas flow meter features a unique dual technology flow element that combines the advantages of fast response with high accuracy over a broad flow range. The ST80 is suitable for use at temperatures up to 454°C. It operates over a flow range of 0.07 to 305 NMPS. Flow accuracy is ±1.0% reading, ±0.5% of full scale, with repeatability of ±0.5% reading.

Model ST100 Series

The ST100 is a thermal dispersion technology flow meter that combines the industry’s most feature- and function-rich electronics with advanced flow sensors. The result is a truly advanced solution for industrial processes and plant applications.

In addition to the single-point Model ST100, the ST102A dual-point averaging meter is an economical solution to achieve higher accuracy in larger pipe or duct sizes with non-repeatable or flat profile flow conditions. The ST100 Series meters operate over a flow range of 0.07 to 305 NMPS with accuracy of ±0.75% reading, ±0.5% full scale, with repeatability of ±0.5% reading.

Model MT100 Series

The MT100 is an insertion type, multipoint (3-8 points) thermal flow meter specifically designed for difficult to measure big diameter pipes and large ducts, such as in industrial power generation combustion air intakes, stacks and flues. It operates at temperatures up to 454°C over a flow range of 0.07 to 305 NMPS. Up to eight flow sensors can be placed in the flow stream, either as individual tap points or as an array across a single mast. All sensors are averaged to produce accurate, repeatable flow measurement of ±1.75% of reading, ±0.5% of full scale with repeatability of ±0.5% reading.

All of these instruments are compatible with a client’s control system, featuring multiple 4-20mA, NAMUR NE43 compliant analogue outputs, HART, Modbus, Foundation Fieldbus, and/or Profibus-PA and –DP. They are all available for powering via 24Vdc or 115/230Vac.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website or phone 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.