ST80 thermal flow meters now with Profibus DP

The ST80 flow meter range has been expanded to also provide a new Profibus-DP solution along with its existing Profibus-PA capability.

This added Profibus-DP protocol expands communications options between a plant-wide Profibus communications system for air and gas flow metering measurement and control. The ST80 thermal mass flow meter can now be configured as either a field instrument PA device or a system RS-485-based DP device. The ST80 flow meter provides air/gas flow rate, totalised flow, temperature and instrument health diagnostics over the Profibus digital bus. Furthermore, system engineers and integrators can be confident about selecting the ST80 as it has been thoroughly evaluated and certified by the Profibus organisation to ensure its seamless and trouble-free integration with Profibus control systems.

In addition to Profibus I/O, the ST80 flow meter also includes standard output options of dual 4-20 mA analogue outputs (NAMUR NE 43 compliant), HART (Version 7) I/O, and Modbus RTU. Simply put, an ST80 flow meter is adaptive to any current or future control strategy. The ST80 Series combines ultra-reliable, feature-rich electronics with the industry's most extensive selection of application-matched flow sensors and best-in-class calibration for use in a wide range of demanding gas flow meter applications.

With its no-moving parts thermal dispersion flow sensor, robust transmitter enclosure and the industry’s broadest selection of process connections, the ST80 provides application compatibility with ease of installation, along with minimal routine maintenance and exceptionally long service life.

Designed with an optional best-in-class, backlighted information LCD, the ST80 flow meter provides digital and bar graph readouts of process flow rate and temperature, totalised flow, alarm conditions and diagnostics feedback, and a user defined label field is also available. This easy-to-read display allows plant engineers and technicians to see and access flow data and instrument health information in the field with confidence and to quickly make decisions on the spot.

The ST80 Series meters are suitable for pipe diameters from 25 to 2500 mm and air/gas temperatures up to 454°C. They feature accuracy of ±1% of reading, ±0.5% of full scale and repeatability of ±0.5% of reading with flow rates up to 305 NMPS and 100:1 turndown. They are available for powering by either 85-265 AC or 24 DC. The ST80 Series features FCI’s patent-pending, innovative Adaptive-Sensor Technology (AST) thermal mass flow sensor drive technology, which combines fast response, extended flow rates, low energy cost and extended flow element reliability.

The rugged transmitter enclosure for the ST80 Series is NEMA 4X/IP67 rated, selectable for NPT or metric conduit port threading and is available in both aluminium and stainless steel and can be remotely located up to 305m apart from the flow element. In addition the ST80 is SIL/IEC 61508 rated and carries full instrument Div.1/Zone 1 Ex hazardous location approvals of FM, FMc, ATEX, IECEx, NEPSI, and more. In addition to the products themselves, FCI can provide field service start-up assistance and expert integration of ST80 flow meters into Profibus systems anywhere in the world.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.