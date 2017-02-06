ST75V flow meter for accurate gas flow monitoring in heat treating processes

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration introduces a new direct mass flow meter from Fluid Components International (FCI) designed to improve process control, reduce gas costs and increase throughput in heat treating process applications.

Poor fuel-to-air ratio mixing control and monitoring of consumable gases in heat treating processes is a common issue. Many existing flow measurement and control technologies fall short in terms of accuracy, capability to measure over a broad flow range and suitability for various gases. These shortcomings result in a continuous series of compromises that negatively affect heat treating process quality and consumable cost objectives.

However, not all air/gas flow meter sensing technologies can provide the proper air-to-gas mixture ratio within the typically required 4:1 turndown range and maintain the accuracy necessary for optimum heat treating processes. Orifice plates, for instance, which operate with differential pressure sensing technology, use additional pressure and temperature sensors to provide mass flow (rather than volumetric) measurement. They also require longer piping straight runs for accurate measurement, which is a problem when designing small footprint heat treating process production lines.

FCI’s compact ST75V air/gas flow meter offers an alternative solution for heat treating process control that provides direct mass flow measurement for accuracy, operates over a wide turndown range and supports all common and speciality fuel gases. It features integral advanced flow sensing electronics with the necessary measurement accuracy and repeatability for heat treating processes.

Key features of the ST75V flow meters include in-line (spool-piece) design with no moving parts; available for use in pipe diameters from 6mm to 51mm; male NPT, female NPT, and flanged process connection options; wide 100:1 turndown with ability to measure from 0.01 NCMH to 950 NCMH; and Vortab flow conditioner built into the spool-piece providing accurate and repeatable flow measurement for installations with limited pipe straight-runs and/or for operating in transitional flow ranges.

The sensing element is designed with precision platinum RTDs in small diameter, ‘equal-mass’, all-metal thermowells for high accuracy, repeatability and fast response. Standard accuracy is ±1% reading, ±0.5% full scale. The ST75V’s electronics are housed in a rugged, IP67 rated enclosure with dual conduit ports in either NPT or M20 threading. The instrument comes standard with dual 4-20 mA outputs and a 500 Hz pulse output.

FCI’s Model ST75AV flow meter includes HART as well as NAMUR compliant 4-20 mA outputs and SIL compliance rating. The flow meter's transmitter/electronics can be integrally mounted with the flow element (probe) or remote mounted to best match the installation. The complete instrument carries global Ex agency approvals for Division 1/ Zone 1 installations.

The ST75V meter’s fully scalable dual 4-20mA standard outputs are user assignable to flow rate and/or temperature and a 0-1kHz pulse output of total flow. The instrument can be ordered for input power with either 18 to 36 Vdc or 85 to 265 Vac, with or without a built-in LCD digital display.

The durable ST75V flow meter withstands process temperatures from -18°C to 121°C; operates at pressures up to 16.5 bar (g) with a standard t-fitting (NPT female) process connection; and withstands 41 bar (g) with a tube process connection.

Please visit the AMS Instrumentation & Calibration website at www.ams-ic.com.au for more information or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.