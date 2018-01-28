SIL compliant thermal flow meters and switches ensuring process safety

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

Fluid Components International (FCI) offers a broad range of Safety Integrity Level (SIL) compliant thermal flow meters and liquid/gas flow switches and level switches that ensure safety in process industries.

Available from AMS Instrumentation and Calibration , FCI’s SIL compliant thermal flow meters and switches meet the needs of process industry engineers responsible for functional safety and safety instrumented systems (SIS) as per IEC 61511 and 61508 standards.

Emergency shutdown/safety systems in chemical, electric power, oil and gas, and similar high-reliability and hazardous process industries have evolved over the past two decades in design and implementation. Very importantly, these systems require compliance with various international and regional safety standards, which are driven by the global focus on improved safety in these industries. This necessitates a more rigorous approach to the overall safety lifecycle of a system compared to the reliance on the best engineering design practices of the past.

The standards most commonly referenced in the process industry include IEC 61511: Functional Safety - Safety Instrumented Systems for the Process Industry Sector; ANSI/ISA-84.00.01 (IEC 61511 Mod) - Functional Safety: Safety Instrumented Systems for the Process Industry Sector; and IEC 61508: Functional Safety of Electrical, Electronic & Programmable Electronic Safety Related Systems.

In response to the new requirements for SIL rated flow and level instruments, FCI has designed, tested and manufactured a range of thermal sensor technology-based mass flow meters, flow switches and level switches, resulting in an industry-leading offering of SIL compliant thermal dispersion technology instrumentation products.

Additionally, reliable failure rate data is equally critical when it comes to evaluating the impact of an individual sensor on the overall Safety Instrumented System (SIS) design and validating that particular Safety Instrumented Function (SIF) being used to calculate Safe Failure Fraction (SFF) of a product, evaluating required Hardware Fault Tolerance (HFT) and allowing a design engineer to perform PFDavg calculations.

To ensure unbiased failure rate data, FCI utilises independent, authorised third parties such as exida and TÜV Nord to perform the FMEDA (Failure Modes, Effects and Diagnostics Analysis) per IEC 61508 for their thermal flow meters and thermal switches.

In use within the process industries for more than 50 years as safety instruments, FCI’s thermal mass flow meters and flow/level switches are helping customers limit the risks associated with potentially hazardous processes. As newer standards related to safety instrumented systems are introduced, process industries can continue to rely upon FCI to meet their SIL instrumentation requirements.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website, www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.