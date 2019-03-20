Qalcosonic E1 meters certified for cooling energy accounting

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration announces that Qalcosonic E1, a range of heating and cooling meters manufactured by Axioma Metering has been granted a German Cooling Approval certificate.

Issued by the German National Metrology Bureau PTB, this certification allows all European residents to use the Qalcosonic E1 meter not only for heat but also for cooling energy accounting.

“Unlike heat, cooling accounting in the European Union is not uniformly regulated by the Measuring Instruments Directive (MID); hence, its requirements are set by national documents. This certificate is appreciated and acknowledged in many EU countries," says Mantvydas Vaičius, Head of Commerce Department at Axioma Metering.

For the certification, Axioma Metering submitted an application six months ago, along with samples of the Qalcosonic E1 meter. The PTB Laboratory examined the documentation provided and verified how these meters work in real terms. Besides, an accelerated lifecycle test was carried out, which demonstrated how the company’s meters would operate in 10 years.

Axioma Metering has been manufacturing Qalcosonic E1 meters since 2011. Around 50,000 meters are produced each year with a majority exported to Scandinavian countries, Germany and Italy.