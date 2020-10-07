Search
Pura trace moisture transmitters with smart digital connectivity

By AMS Instrumentation and Calibration 07 October 2020
Supplier News
article image Pura trace moisture transmitter
AMS Instrumentation and Calibration presents the enhanced Pura trace moisture transmitters from Michell Instruments, designed for advanced measurement and control of trace moisture.

Michell’s Pura trace moisture transmitter is now available with an M12 connector for dual analogue and digital communication. The digital connectivity allows Pura to be connected to smart factory monitoring systems such as the Rotronic monitoring system.

Pura measures trace moisture in high purity gases down to -120°C dew point, or moisture content down to 1ppbV. It is widely used in precision manufacturing processes such as semiconductor fabrication and fibre optics production.

Michell also offers a new option for a transmitter cleaned for enriched oxygen service. The transmitter is provided double-bagged to ensure cleanliness. Pura is also available with optional global hazardous area certifications for use in hazardous areas.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.

