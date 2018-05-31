Precision ST50 flow meters optimising air flow control in industrial blowers

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration introduces a new flow meter from Fluid Components International (FCI) designed to provide precise measurement of air during the operation of industrial air blowers and dryers.

Engineers responsible for the efficient operation of industrial air blowers and dryers used in raw materials production will find the ST50 mass flow meter series from Fluid Components International (FCI) the right instrument for precision measurement of air, helping increase the efficiency of their systems.

Industrial air blowers and dryers are extensively used in a wide range of process control applications during the production of bulk catalysts, flavours, fillers, granules, particles, polymers and powders among others. The blowers and dryers are used to remove excess moisture content that would interfere with their production or quality.

By installing the ST50 series flow meters in the process control loops of industrial air blower and dryer systems, highly accurate hot air flow rate monitoring is ensured. The mass flow meters ensure precise rate of flow measurement and totalised flow measurement for zone control and overall operational efficiency of the system.

Built on FCI’s highly accurate thermal dispersion mass flow sensing technology, the ST50 flow meters provide accurate and repeatable direct mass flow measurement at a lower cost. There is no need for temperature sensors, flow computers or other devices typically required for orifice plates, Venturis, vortex shedding and other flow meters.

Key features of FCI’s ST50 mass flow meters include built-in temperature compensation for reliable measurement over a wide temperature range with almost no pressure-drop; measurement of air, compressed air or nitrogen from 0.23 to 122 MPS in line sizes from 51 to 610 mm; flow meter accuracy up to +1% of reading, +0.5% of full scale, with repeatability of +0.5% of reading; wide operating temperature range from -18°C to +121°C; turndown ratio up to 100:1; dual analogue outputs – two 4-20 mA outputs, which are field assignable to flow rate or temperature and an RS232C I/O port; and 0-500 Hz pulse output also available optionally for totalised flow.

The wide flow range of the ST50 series can be field-configured in either standard mass flow or volumetric engineering units. All configurations are easily user set in the field with any standard laptop to the RS232C port and/or via the wireless IR link/PDA.

The ST50 flow meter’s rugged stainless steel sensing element with Hastelloy-C tips is designed for endurance in heavy duty plant, outdoor and field installation conditions. Its electronics are housed in an all-aluminium, epoxy-coated, NEMA 4X (IP66) rated enclosure. The entire ST50 instrument features FM/CSA agency approvals for Class 1, Div 2, Groups A, B, C and D; ATEX, GOST-R, CPA, BelGIM (Belrus), CE Marketing, CRN and PED.

Two process connection options are available for the ST50 meter: 1/2-inch MNPT or 3/4-inch MNPT with a stainless steel or Teflon ferrule. It is available in three field adjustable U-length probes: 25-152mm, 25-305mm and 25-457mm for pipe sizes 51 to 610mm. Instrument powering options include both DC (18-36Vdc) and AC (85-265Vac). The ST50 comes with a 1-year standard warranty.

