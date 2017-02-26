Plug-n-play TC-80 total chlorine analyser simplifies monitoring, lowers cost

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration has added a new total chlorine analyser to their product range, designed to simplify water monitoring and treatment processes for industrial process and municipal engineers.

Recommended for drinking water, process rinse water or cooling water applications, the new plug-n-play TC-80 total chlorine analyser from Electro-Chemical Devices (ECD) also reduces ownership costs by lowering the maintenance requirement.

Highly reliable in performance, the TC-80 analyser monitors total chlorine content in drinking water, rinse water, cooling water or other fresh water samples from 0.05 – 20 ppm chlorine as the standard range or 0.005 – 2.000 ppm with the low range sensor.

Key features and advantages of the TC-80 total chlorine analysers include plug-n-play design enabling easy installation right out of the box; built-in flow control removing the need for complicated pressure regulators and rotameters; and built-in automatic pH compensation eliminating the need for expensive reagents to reduce maintenance and lifecycle costs.

The advanced panel mount design in the TC-80 incorporates a constant head flow control device, a pH sensor, a chlorine sensor and ECD’s T80 analyser/transmitter conveniently mounted on a PVC panel. The TC-80 is ready to use by simply connecting the sample and drain lines, and the power and outputs. The analysers are calibrated in the factory before shipment, with calibration accomplished by DPD comparison.

Total chlorine is defined as the amount of free chlorine and combined chlorine in a water sample. Combined chlorine includes chloramines and any organic or bound chlorine compounds. The TCA sensor is a three-electrode amperometric sensor with a gold cathode, silver halide anode and 304 SS counter electrode. The TC-80’s pH sensor provides accurate compensation for samples between pH 4 and pH 12, eliminating the need for expensive sample conditioning systems to control the pH of the solution.

Amperometric chlorine sensors are flow sensitive – the minimum required flow by the sensor is 0.5ft/sec, with the output being virtually flow independent above this value. A ‘constant head’ flow controller maintains the optimum flow by the sensor over a wide range of incoming sample flow rates. The minimum flow required is 10 gal/hr and the maximum flow rate is 80 gal/hr with the sample going to drain at atmospheric pressure.

Available with either 110-240 VAC or 24 VDC power, the TC-80 analyser graphically displays both the total chlorine and pH values, allowing for easy trend analysis. The standard configuration has two 4-20 mA outputs and three alarm relays. An Auto Clean option includes a solenoid actuated spray cleaner using either 30 psi process water or air. An easily adjusted timer controls the period and duration of the cleaning cycle.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.