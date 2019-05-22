Search
NOSHOK’s new transmitters for food & beverage

By AMS Instrumentation and Calibration 22 May 2019
Supplier News
article image NOSHOK’s 25 Series transmitter
logo
NOSHOK introduces an intelligent range of pressure and level transmitters designed specifically for the food and beverage industry. NOSHOK’s new 20, 25 and 30 Series transmitters can withstand use in hygienic applications and harsh, aggressive ambient conditions.

The new transmitters feature a superior design that positions the pressure and temperature sensors directly behind the diaphragm, minimising fill fluid and allowing the use of a smaller diaphragm. This provides active temperature compensation at the point of measurement to reduce temperature and position error.

Turndown ratios up to 10:1 allow greater rangeability, minimising inventory requirements. Accuracies are based on percentage of adjusted span, and not the full scale range.

Key features of NOSHOK's new intelligent transmitters include polished stainless steel construction; programming via a standard onboard display with no pressure source required; available with Hart protocol; and 360° rotatable display for flexibility and readability in multiple mounting positions.

The new 20, 25 and 30 Series NOSHOK transmitters meet 3A requirements.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.

