No moving parts flow measurement solutions for small process line applications

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration offers flow meters and flow switches based on advanced, ultra-reliable thermal dispersion flow measurement for small process line applications. Plant and process engineers who need accurate flow detection or measurement of air, gases, or liquids in smaller pipe sizes will find diverse flow instrument solutions available from Fluid Components International (FCI).

FCI’s ST75 Series and ST100L air/gas flow meters and FLT93L flow switch are ideal for use in 0.25-2 inch (DN6 to DN50) pipe or tubing. These flow measurement solutions excel in applications involving low flows, wide-turndowns, dirty fluids, HazEx or harsh installations.

FCI’s flow instruments offer multiple advantages in a wide range of applications such as plant, building or lab gas sub-metering, small inlet air/gas feed lines for boilers, gas relief valve monitoring, chemical injection, compressed air systems, cogen or CHP gas fuel measurement and control, sampling systems, and more.

Many small process line applications are difficult to measure reliably with high repeatability due to variations in temperature and pressure, as well as wide flow rates. FCI’s thermal flow meters and switches are unaffected by, or have on-board compensation for temperature and pressure changes, offer superior detection of low flow rates, and provide 100:1 turndown as standard.

FCI’s highly reliable, small line air/gas flow meters and air/gas/liquid flow switches combine state-of-the-art electronics technology with application fluid-matched flow sensors and laboratory calibration in rugged packages designed for the most demanding plant operating environments.

Thermal flow sensor technology developed by FCI relies on the relationship between flow rate and the cooling effect. With no moving parts and minimal invasiveness, these meters and switches provide a highly repeatable, accurate, low cost, easy-to-install solution with virtually no maintenance required over a long life.

FCI’s ST75 Series air/gas flow meters

FCI’s ST75 Series air/gas flow meters are ideal for line sizes from 6mm to 51mm. Key features also include gas or air measurement accuracy up to 1% of reading, ±0.5% full scale; wide 100:1 turndown; ability to measure from 0.01 to 950 NCMH depending on pipe size; electronics housed in a rugged, IP67 rated enclosure with dual conduit ports in NPT or M20 threading; and dual 4-20 mA outputs and a 500 Hz pulse output provided as standard.

Models ST75A and ST75AV include HART as well as NAMUR compliant 4-20 mA outputs and a SIL compliance rating and 2-year warranty. Global agency approvals for Div.1/Zone 1 HazEx installations include FM, FMc, ATEX, IECEx, EAC and more.

FCI’s ST100L air/gas flow meters

The best-in-class ST100L air/gas flow meter is a next generation instrument that combines feature- and function-rich electronics with advanced flow sensors. Key features include spool piece design configuration in 25-50mm tubing, schedule 40 and schedule 80 piping; ability to measure air/gas flows from 0.01 to 3.140 Nm³/h with superior accuracy to ± 0.75% reading, ± 0.5% full scale, and repeatability of ± 0.5% reading; all-welded design preventing leakage when used with volatile gases such as hydrogen; and SIL compliance.

Global approvals include FM, FMc, ATEX, CE, CSA, IECEx, EAC, NEPSI and Inmetro.

FCI’s FLT93L flow switches

The FLT93L flow switch is a dual function, dual trip point/ alarm point precision switch, field settable for trip point on flow rates and temperature. Key features include setpoint range of 0.015 to 50 cc/sec for water-based liquids, 0.033 to 110 cc/sec for hydrocarbon-based liquids, and 0.6 to 20,000 cc/sec for air and gases; trip point accuracy of ± 0.5% reading or ± 0.04 fps (± 0.012 mps) (whichever is higher) in liquids and ± 0.5% reading or ± 0.06 mps (whichever is higher in air or gases); long service life in rugged, harsh operating environments; aluminium and stainless steel IP67 rated housings; and HazEx agency approvals for FM, FMc, ATEX, IECEx, EAC, Inmetro and NEPSI, also meeting CRN and European PED, and SIL 2 compliance.

The FLT93L flow switch is available in numerous wetted materials and process connection options, and has universal DC/AC power supply. It carries an industry-leading three-year warranty.

