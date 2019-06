I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

AMS Water Metering has received NMI approval for their Axioma Qalcosonic W1 ultrasonic smart water meter.

This is a significant step forward for AMS in supplying their range of smart water meters in the Australian market.

The approval number for the Qalcosonic W1 ultrasonic smart water meters is NMI 14/3/43.