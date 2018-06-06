New ultra-low maintenance trace moisture analyser

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration presents the new quartz crystal microbalance moisture analyser recently launched by Michell Instruments.

Michell’s recently enhanced QMA401 trace moisture analyser is based on a new generation quartz crystal oscillator and requires simple, infrequent and inexpensive maintenance. No service is required for at least the initial two years, at which point the desiccant dryer may need to be replaced – this can be carried out by the user in less than 10 minutes. The internal moisture generator can also be easily replaced in the field with a freshly calibrated NPL or NIST traceable reference unit from the factory, which will last for a full 3 years of operation.

Key features of the new quartz crystal technology-based hygrometer also include an improved touch-screen interface; and an intuitive menu system for easy operation. Operators and service engineers can easily switch between the S8000 chilled mirror range and the QMA401 analyser. The case of the QMA401 has also been redesigned with a modern, easy-clean surface, which is similar in look and feel to the S8000 precision hygrometers.

The QMA401 precision hygrometer uses the new generation quartz crystal microbalance (QCM) sensor to provide consistently accurate measurements of trace moisture. This is achieved through an automatic self-calibration system, which adjusts the analyser against an internal moisture generator (traceable to NPL and NIST).

The QMA401’s cost of ownership is also low; the long maintenance intervals of the product, in combination with the competitively priced spares mean that the cost of owning a QMA401 over five years is less than half the cost of owning the next competing product that uses a similar quartz crystal oscillator sample cell.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website at www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.