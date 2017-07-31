Search
New trace oxygen analyser ensuring gas purity cost-effectively

By AMS Instrumentation and Calibration 31 July 2017
Supplier News
article image PI2-UHP oxygen analyser measures trace-level oxygen contamination in high-purity gases
Michell Instruments introduces a new class-leading range of trace oxygen analysers for use in semiconductor and gas manufacturing industries to ensure the quality of ultra-high purity gases.

Analytical Industries’ PI2-UHP oxygen analyser from Michell Instruments is designed to measure trace-level oxygen contamination in high-purity gases. Featuring a low detection limit of 0-50 PPB low range with LDL <0.1 PPB for checking purity of ultra-high purity inert gases in the semiconductor industries, the new oxygen analyser combines cost-effectiveness with excellent reliability.

Key features of the PI2-UHP oxygen analysers include a maintenance-free Pico-Ion electrochemical sensor; quick and simple routine calibrations thanks to the built-in auto-calibration and sample handling system; integral temperature controlled heated enclosure; stainless steel all welded sample system; and fully automated auto-zero and auto-cal, integral data logger.

To ensure the zero gas is completely free of oxygen, an oxygen scrubber is included as part of the integrated sampling system. A sample bypass is also provided to protect the sensor by isolating it from high oxygen levels during start-up, sample line switching and maintenance.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.

