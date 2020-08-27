I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration introduces a new range of temperature calibrators from IKM Instrutek, featuring a touch display and an extended calibration interval of up to 3 years.

A key objective of product development was to design a calibrator that could save costs for the user with an extended calibration interval. Featuring a contemporary design, the new TC65 portable dry block temperature calibrators can meet the tough demands of harsh environments.

The compact calibrator is robustly designed for marine, industrial and laboratory use, approved according to DNVGL-CG-0339:2019 (parts of). This is to ensure that users are able to calibrate a vast range of temperature sensors, thermometers and temperature switches/ thermostats.

The dry block design eliminates the use of oil or other liquids. A dry block insert with various diameters ensures thermal contact to the sensor being tested. Simply place the sensor to be calibrated in the calibrator and set the temperature. When stabilisation occurs, read the true temperature from the calibrator and recalibrate the sensor or system accordingly. The TC65 is easy to use and read with the brand new touch display.

Product highlights

Model: TC65

Range: 30°C to 650°C

Stability: ± 0,1°C

Accuracy 1 year: ± 1,5°C

Accuracy 3 year: ± 3,5°C

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.