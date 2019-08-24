New McCrometer FPI Mag for accurate water flow measurement

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

The new McCrometer FPI Mag from AMS Instrumentation and Calibration is a next generation mag meter recommended for water flow measurement at capital or maintenance projects, retrofits and sites never before metered.

Delivering multiple advantages such as accuracy, ease of installation and significant cost savings, the FPI Mag is the perfect choice for a wide range of municipal and industrial applications.

The FPI Mag meets or exceeds exacting industry standards of 0.5% accuracy with 3rd party testing verification. The multi-electrode design and unique operating principle delivers accuracy unmatched by other insertion meters and rivals the performance of full-bore mag meters.

Key features and benefits of the FPI Mag include no moving parts, single-piece design; battery or solar powered options for forward flow sensors, enabling installation in remote applications without access to power; new Smart Output feature allowing connection to AMI/ AMR systems through an encoded digital output; and insertion design enabling easy, hot tap installation, which allows the meter to be installed without interrupting service, dewatering lines, cutting pipe, welding flanges, or inconveniencing customers.

Customers can save up to 45% on installation and total cost of ownership as the FPI Mag eliminates the need for heavy equipment and added manpower required during a typical full bore, flanged meter installation.

The multi-electrode water flow sensor doesn’t have any component that will wear or break; it is also generally immune to clogging by sand, grit or other debris. The FPI Mag is available with forward-flow only or bi-directional measurement for line sizes from 100mm to 3500mm.

The sensor body is made from heavy duty 316 stainless steel for maximum structural integrity and is hermetically sealed and protected by NSF certified 3M fusion-bonded epoxy coating.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website, www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.