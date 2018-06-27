New flow switch meets NFPA standard for ovens and furnaces

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration presents the new FS10i flow switch monitor from Fluid Components International (FCI), a ruggedised, ultra-reliable ventilation air flow switch compliant with the requirements of the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) Standard 86 for Ovens and Furnaces in the USA.

One common problem with different types of industrial ovens and furnaces is that wrong installation or operation can cause accidental overheating, explosions and fires. NFPA 86 standardises the requirements for the safe operation of ovens, furnaces and systems to protect people, equipment and facilities. According to NFPA 86, ventilation air flow assurance is one of these critical system elements and must be monitored by a flow switch.

The dual function FS10i flow switch/monitor is particularly useful in air flow safety-related applications because of advantages such as superior low flow detection and repeatability, no moving parts reliability and SIL 2 compliant integrity.

The FS10i provides both a relay output for low flow trip point detection and a continuous 4-20mA flow monitoring output. The trip point and user settable functions are easily user set in the field under actual operating conditions using simple, tactile feedback buttons.

Key features of the FS10i air flow switches/ monitors include ability to operate over a wide flow range from 0,076 MPS to 122 MPS; repeatability of ±0.5% of reading; simple insertion into 13mm or larger diameter venting pipes and square ducts enabled; fast response and high repeatability to both increasing and decreasing changes in flow rate; and top/front mounted 10-LED array providing a visual indication that the trip point has been exceeded (LED flashes on/off) as well as relative flow rate (10 percent increments) across the flow range.

The FS10i flow switch/monitor is built for long-life with no routine maintenance required; it can also be installed in rugged industrial plant environments. Its wetted parts are 316L stainless steel with the flow sensor’s thermowells constructed of highly corrosion resistant Hastelloy C-22.

The flow switch operates in measured air temperatures up to 121°C and at pressures up to 138 bar. The electronics are contained in a stainless steel body with a protected aluminium end cap carrying IP65/66/67 protection ratings.

Designed for reliability and dependable measurement, the FS10i flow switch/monitor is the only instrument of its type and in its price range to carry a SIL 2 compliance rating. With no moving parts to clog or foul and requiring very little routine maintenance, the FS10i saves time and expense over any mechanical technology based flow switch.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.