New flow meters improving boiler air preheater efficiency

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration has introduced a new range of multipoint thermal mass flow meters from FCI designed to improve the efficiency of boiler air preheater (APH) systems.

Industrial boilers are widely used in electric power generation systems to provide the steam that drives large electricity generating turbines. All large industrial boilers are fired by carbon fuel sources such as natural gas, waste gases (co-gen) or coal, which are expensive and result in waste gases that must be treated to prevent air pollution and minimise global warming.

Air preheater (APH) systems recover the lost heat from a boiler’s stack gas in order to enhance the boiler’s efficiency. The heated air from stack gases optimises the boiler’s combustion rate or thermal efficiency, which in turn lowers fuel consumption. These systems also depend on precise air flow measurement provided by flow meters operating under very high temperature conditions in dirty, hazardous environments.

Key features and benefits of FCI’s MT100 and ST102A multipoint air/gas flow meters include state-of-the-art electronics with application-proven precision air flow sensors; rugged industrial package designed for demanding hazardous plant and building operating environments; precision, temperature-compensated direct mass flow measurement of air for highly reliable, repeatable control with low maintenance requirements; and independently tested and verified compliance with IEC safety directives for EMC and LVD, and carrying the CE marking.

The new multipoint thermal mass flow meters are optionally available for processes with hazardous, potentially explosive gases and/or dust, and can be ordered with FM/FMc, ATEX or IECEx and other HazEx agency approvals for Division II/Zone 2, or Division 1/Zone 1.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website site at www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.