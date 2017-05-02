New flow conditioner removes swirl for accurate flow measurement

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration has introduced a new flow conditioner from The Vortab Company designed to facilitate accurate flow measurement in crowded municipal water treatment plants.

Process and plant engineers who can’t find room for the recommended straight pipe run required by liquid flow meters in municipal water treatment plant retrofits can use the Vortab Elbow flow conditioner to remove swirl and asymmetric velocity profiles caused by pumps, valves and other equipment placed too close to the meter.

To provide accurate and repeatable flow measurement, electromagnetic and other types of flow metering technologies used in municipal plants for drinking water require a specific amount of straight pipe run upstream and downstream from the installed location of the meter. The straight pipe runs create a swirl-free and symmetric velocity profile in the pipe that can be measured accurately any number of times.

However, problems can occur due to lack of sufficient space when flow meters are moved or added during retrofit projects at municipal water treatment plants to accommodate new equipment such as pumps, valves or other devices.

The Vortab Company’s Elbow flow conditioner nearly eliminates the flow meter upstream piping requirements by conditioning the flow stream into a flow regime that mimics adequate straight run. Additionally, the 90-degree angle tab-type Vortab Elbow flow conditioner eliminates the pipe cost and technician labour for the 5-10 upstream and 3-5 downstream pipe diameters required by many types of flow metering technologies.

Developed using the same tab-type flow conditioning technology as the successful range of straight run Vortab flow conditioners, the Vortab Elbow’s unique design was validated by installing ball valves, gate valves, out-of-plane and in-plane elbows and swirl generators at the immediate inlet of the flow conditioner and testing in state-of-the-art gas and liquid calibration facilities..

The Vortab Elbow flow conditioner isolates the flow irregularities and conditions the flow stream into a swirl-free and symmetrical velocity profile. Swirl reduction and velocity profile correction occur naturally in long lengths of straight pipe due to diffusion and turbulent mixing. Vortab’s anti-swirl and inclined vortex generating profile correction tabs, projecting from the inside pipe surface, generate vortices that accelerate these natural pipe effects to create a uniform, non-swirling, symmetrical flow profile in a much shorter section of pipe.

The simple, flexible designs of the Vortab Elbow, the Vortab Insertion Panel (VIP) and the Vortab Insert Sleeve, Short Run, Meter Run and Field Kit configurations provide a cost effective solution to crowded installations for flow meters and other critical process equipment. Providing the most effective flow disturbance isolation and lowest pressure drop, Vortab flow conditioners are also the least affected by fouling in treatment plant applications.

Vortab flow conditioners can be made from carbon steel, 316L stainless steel or Hastelloy C-276. The flow conditioner comes with a variety of process connections including ANSI flanges, male NPT threads, butt welded preps or retaining wafers. Custom configurations are also available from the factory.

