Search
Home > New dosing system for corrosion inhibitors
Related Supplier News
Breakthrough adaptive sensing tech in new ST80 thermal mass flow meter
Breakthrough adaptive sensing tech ...
AMS Instrumentation and Calibration announces the launch of the new state-of-the-art ST80 Series thermal mass flow meters from FCI.
Rugged ST100 digester gas flow meters for safety and compliance
Rugged ST100 digester gas flow meters ...
Engineers responsible for accurately measuring gas production from digester tanks can depend on FCI’s rugged ST100 Series thermal flow meters.
Precision ST50 flow meters optimising air flow control in industrial blowers
Precision ST50 flow meters optimising ...
AMS introduces a new flow meter designed to provide precise measurement of air during the operation of industrial air blowers and dryers.

New dosing system for corrosion inhibitors

By AMS Instrumentation and Calibration 17 March 2019
Supplier News
article image Bronkhorst (mini) CORI-FLOW mass flow meter
logo
03 90178225

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Corrosion is a constant problem faced by chemical, process, and oil and gas industries as they cope with challenging environmental and process conditions in production and operation. Such industrial plants often use inhibitor systems as an economical solution for prevention or control of corrosion.

A corrosion inhibitor system adds small concentrations of (bio) chemicals into the process. However, the effectiveness of an inhibitor system greatly depends on the accuracy of the amount of chemicals injected, and can be influenced by environmental and process conditions.

Using a low flow control system containing a Bronkhorst (mini) CORI-FLOW mass flow meter can help you dose corrosion inhibitors more accurately. High accuracy and high turndown ratio are achieved based on pure mass flow measurement with this flow meter. An on-board PID control directly controls valves and pumps, which can be further optimised with PLC and HMI control, thereby extending both performance and flexibility.

Bronkhorst’s Coriolis dosing system approach enables real-time monitoring, control and logging of injection rates. This allows online checking of flow rates and instantaneous resetting of the required flow rate. Asset management and preventive maintenance are supported with several active diagnostics.

For further information, please visit AMS Instrumentation and Calibration on www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Corrosion Corrosion Inhibitors Flow Measurements Flow Meters Corrosion Monitoring Corrosion Prevention