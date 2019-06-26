Search
New Beamex calibration test bench simplifying workshop calibration

By AMS Instrumentation and Calibration 26 June 2019
Supplier News
article image Beamex CENTRiCAL calibration bench
Beamex introduces a new calibration test bench offering a better and more accurate way to perform calibrations of process instruments in a workshop.

Beamex Sales Director Juha Salimäki comments that the new Beamex CENTRiCAL calibration bench is based on decades of experience providing workshop calibration solutions to the industrial process industry. The Beamex CENTRiCAL is a standard yet configurable solution, representing the latest technology, which combines ease of use, versatility and ergonomics, and provides a better way to perform calibrations in a workshop.

Available from AMS Instrumentation and Calibration , the new Beamex CENTRiCAL is easy to configure to suit individual requirements while the standard electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection offers electrical safety measures as standard. Each CENTRiCAL is supplied with accredited calibration certificates to ensure quality and traceability.

Key features of the Beamex CENTRiCAL include motorised height control, or fixed height bench options ensuring superb ergonomics; straight bench as well as corner modules available to meet user needs; and trolley-based design also available for mobile solutions.

Why calibrate in a workshop?

While process instruments are often calibrated in the field with portable calibration equipment, there are situations when it is more effective and convenient to perform calibrations in a workshop. For example, during a commissioning phase, it is easier and faster to calibrate process instruments in a workshop before installing them into the process. It is also more efficient to calibrate spare devices and rotational spares in a workshop. Calibration performed in controlled conditions using dedicated high-accuracy workshop calibration equipment ensures better accuracy. In the event of harsh or even dangerous field conditions, calibration in a well-designed workshop with equipment ready for use is ergonomic and practical. Workshop calibration can also complement field calibration.

Automated and paperless calibration

“Combining the Beamex CENTRiCAL together with software, hardware and calibration expertise forms an automated and paperless digital calibration solution. This solution can cut the time spent on calibration by up to 50 per cent. It saves money while at the same time improves the reliability of calibration records,” Salimäki concludes.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.

