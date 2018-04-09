New ATEX certified portable oxygen analysers

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration announces that the popular range of portable galvanic electro-chemical oxygen analysers from Advanced Instruments Inc (AII) is now available with ATEX certification. AII’s portable oxygen analysers are now ATEX approved for use in atmospheres containing acetylene and/or hydrogen.

Models with the new ATEX certification include GPR-1000, GPR-1100 and GPR-2000 portable range, and the GPR-1200 premium portable analyser used to measure oxygen to ensure product quality or avoid potentially explosive atmospheres by detecting leaks.

Featuring AII’s galvanic oxygen sensors, the portable analysers are simple to use with low maintenance; the sensors with a life of 24-32 months can be replaced quickly and easily.

Key features of AII’s ATEX certified portable oxygen analysers include innovative design eliminating waiting time between measurements, and providing an instant purge and fast response to changes in oxygen levels; state-of-the-art sample bypass system isolating the sensors from high concentrations of air and allowing quick recovery from an upset; and long battery life of up to 30 days on a single charge providing convenience in the field.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.