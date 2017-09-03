Modular S80-T80 liquid analysers enabling certifications and compliance

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration presents modular S80-T80 liquid analysers from Electro-Chemical Devices (ECD), designed to assist engineers with the process data they need to obtain and maintain a wide range of global, regional and local quality, environmental, safety and other certifications, as well as achieve government regulatory operational compliance.

The ECD instrumentation portfolio is covered by international certifications for CSA, FM, IECEx and ATEX with various hazardous location type design approvals available.

ECD’s S80 sensors

Designed to measure pH, ORP, pION, dissolved oxygen, turbidity, conductivity and resistivity in liquid processes, ECD’s S80 sensors find application in many industries including bio-tech, chemical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, power generation, semiconductor, water disinfection and wastewater treatment among many more.

Key features of S80 sensors include choice of two universal sensor designs - insertion/submersion and valve retractable with flared end to prevent blowout; rugged 0.75-inch OD 316 stainless steel body; varying cable lengths supplied with option of waterproof detachable cable assembly; and replaceable electrode design.

The S80 sensors can be automatically configured with the universal T80 transmitters, creating a complete plug-and-play analyser system for any of the available measurement parameters. The S80 sensors are ready for direct in-line pipe insertion, submersion, or open tank applications.

ECD’s T80 universal transmitters

A single channel device designed for the continuous measurement of multiple parameters in a general-purpose industrial environment, the T80 universal transmitter communicates with any pre-calibrated S80 sensor and automatically conﬁgures the transmitter’s menus and display screens to the measured parameter. Since the T80 can be auto-configured to any of the available sensor measurements, there is no longer any need to inventory multiple instrument types.

Key features of the T80 universal transmitters include membrane switch navigation; menu structure with soft key menu choices; 2.75 x 1.5-inch LCD display; 4-20 mA output with MODBUS RTU on 24 Vdc and 110/220 Vac instruments; and ability to be configured with optional HART 7 communications and an optional three-alarm relay.

For more information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.