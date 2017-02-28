Modular analyser automating multi-parameter monitoring in aquaculture

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration introduces a new modular analyser system designed to automate and simplify monitoring of various parameters in aquaculture operations.

The new modular plug-n-play T80-S80 analyser system from Electro-Chemical Devices (ECD) helps aquaculture operators automate testing for dissolved oxygen (DO), pH and ammonia levels among other parameters, simplifying operations and lowering total operating costs.

Reliable detection of dissolved oxygen, pH and ammonia is a critical part of aquaculture operations and essential to maintaining fish health. Failure to do so can take them to toxic levels quickly and facilitate conditions that lead to disease or death.

Many operators rely on portable sensors with their staff manually taking the readings on a fixed schedule that can be hard to maintain consistently during their busy workday. The challenge and expense of dedicating staff time to testing becomes incrementally problematic in larger or remote operations.

However, installing fixed analyser systems such as the rack-mount ECD T80 universal transmitter with S80 intelligent sensors can automate the measurement process. The T80-S80 analyser system is seamlessly integrated with popular control system communication protocols to provide a closed loop water monitoring and treatment system that maintains water quality for optimum fish-growing conditions.

The T80’s highly intelligent digital protocol simplifies installation set-up and process measurements, and also reduces maintenance costs.

Key features of ECD T80 universal transmitters include single- and two-channel models offering membrane switch navigation; simple menu structure with soft key menu choices displayed on an easy-to-read 2¾ x 1½-inch LCD screen; three different power modes - a loop powered transmitter, a 24 VDC line powered transmitter or a 110/220 VAC line powered transmitter having one or two 4-20 mA outputs with MODBUS RTU and optional alarm relays; and optional HART 7 communication protocol for configuring the transmitter.

The T80 transmitter digitally communicates with any S80 sensor, automatically uploading the sensor’s calibration data and configuring the transmitter's menus and display screens to the desired parameter. S80 sensors are available in a choice of two universal sensor designs - insertion/submersion or valve retractable with flared end to prevent blowout. The sensors have a rugged ¾-inch OD 316 stainless steel body with a 10-foot cable or an optional waterproof detachable cable assembly.

The versatile DO80 dissolved oxygen sensor features a measurement range of 0.00-20.00 ppm (mg/l) over a temperature range from -10°C to +60°C. For pH, the S80 features a measurement range of 0.00-14.00 pH with a temperature range of -10°C to +90°C. Ammonia monitoring requires a two-channel instrument, pH and NH3. The S80 NH3 sensor has a measurement range of 0.1 ppm to 17,000 ppm NH3 over a temperature range from 0° to 40°C.

The auto clean option available for S80 sensors includes a solenoid actuated spray cleaner using either 30 psi process water or air. An easily adjusted timer controls the period and duration of the cleaning cycle. The auto clean option reduces time-consuming manual maintenance routines, freeing the operator’s staff for more productive activities.

Combining ease of set-up, modular design, low maintenance and ability to monitor multiple parameters, the T80-S80 analyser system provides an affordable automation tool for economical aquaculture production operations.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au