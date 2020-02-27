Michell’s oxygen analysers for quality control in safe area applications

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration introduces a new range of lightweight oxygen analysers from Michell Instruments designed to provide accurate and cost-effective control of oxygen from 500ppm O2 to oxygen purity in safe area applications.

The XTP501 oxygen analyser uses Michell’s tried and tested thermo-paramagnetic technology for highly accurate and stable measurements. Being non-depleting, these sensors will last for the life of the instrument under normal operation, minimising maintenance requirements and eliminating the need to replace consumable parts, thereby, keeping the cost of ownership low.

The analyser offers users a choice of six ranges to ensure the best accuracy for specific applications: 0-1/21/25% O2 and 20/80/90 to 100% O2, which are ideal for a wide range of application needs from monitoring trace oxygen in inert gases to ensuring the purity of oxygen generated for use as an industrial gas.

The XTP501 is a highly stable instrument at ±0.25% of span per month and accurate to ±0.02% O2, making it one of the best-performing analysers in its class. The absence of moving parts or liquid components makes these thermo-paramagnetic oxygen sensors robust, preventing any damage from vibration or sudden shocks.

With a lightweight IP55-rated casing, the analyser is compact and easily installed. Suitable for indoor installation, the IP55 case makes it robust enough for most industrial safe-area conditions such as food and beverage production, non-hazardous installations and small-scale industrial gas production. It has an intuitive touch screen interface that is easy to use, interrogate and set up.

Michell Instruments is represented in Australia by AMS Instrumentation and Calibration. For further information, please visit the AMS website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.