Michell’s oxygen analyser lowers emissions, increases fuel efficiency in combustion

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration announces the availability of a new oxygen analyser from Michell Instruments designed to monitor oxygen levels in combustion processes.

Michell’s XZR500 combustion control oxygen analyser determines the optimum amount of air needed for combustion, ensuring efficient use of fuel and potentially saving thousands of dollars. Monitoring oxygen levels in combustion processes is necessary since a reduced oxygen level could use up more fuel while excess oxygen may result in a fast burn, releasing a high level of emissions such as mono-nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulphur oxides (SOx), carbon dioxide (CO2) and carbon monoxide (CO).

The XZR500 monitors the exhaust gas for excess oxygen, ensuring that the conditions are kept close to stoichiometric (ideal) levels. Michell’s Zirconium Oxide oxygen sensor featuring a metallic sealed reference (MSRS) for long-term reliability is used by the analyser for monitoring oxygen. Placed in an isothermal oven within the analyser (not the probe), the sensor negates the effects of varying high temperatures as well as the corrosive nature of the gas, reducing maintenance time. The sensor can be easily replaced within minutes without interrupting the process. Since the MSRS provides its own reference, a single calibration gas can be used.

Key components of the XZR500 combustion control oxygen analysers include a control unit, which can be placed at ground-level for convenience; a sensor head close-coupled to the stack for ease of installation and quick response; and a variety of probe materials allowing a wide range of applications to be addressed with ease and confidence. The Pitot effect is used by the probes in most applications to extract non-conditioned sample gas from the process to the sensor head and back to the flue. The XZR500 has ceramic probes capable of operating effectively in temperatures up to 1300°C.

The XZR500 combustion control oxygen analyser is typically used to determine combustion efficiency in boilers, industrial waste incinerators and crematoria. When operated in extremely dirty applications such as coal-fired power stations, the XZR500 can be used with a blow-back mechanism for increased reliability in readings and reduced manual intervention.

