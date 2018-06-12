Search
Home > Michell’s new sampling system to measure trace moisture in hazardous areas
Michell’s new sampling system to measure trace moisture in hazardous areas

By AMS Instrumentation and Calibration 12 June 2018
article image Michell Instruments’ ES70 configurable sampling system simplifies trace moisture measurements in hazardous areas
AMS Instrumentation and Calibration announces a new configurable sampling system from Michell Instruments designed to simplify trace moisture measurements in hazardous areas.

Michell Instruments’ ES70 simplifies the process of specifying complex, multi-optioned sampling systems, ensuring the correct options are selected while also reducing lead times.

Configuring a sampling system is as simple as the user picking one option from each category to fit their application. Choices include hazardous area certification, enclosure type, moisture measurement in gases or liquids, and sample conditioning options such as filtration, cooling/ heating and flow control.

The ES70 is available with Michell’s Promet I.S., Liquidew I.S., Easidew PRO XP or Easidew PRO I.S. sensors. These industry-proven options measure trace moisture in process gases down to -100°C dp and in hydrocarbon liquids down to 0.001 ppmW.

For more information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743. 

