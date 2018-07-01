Michell’s new moisture analyser for catalytic reforming processes

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration announces a new version of Michell Instruments’ QMA601 process moisture analyser featuring a novel option that makes it suitable for continuous catalyst regeneration (CCR) reforming processes.

Michell’s updated QMA601 moisture analyser delivers fast response and stable measurements, providing operators with reliable moisture control over longer periods without the need for frequent maintenance despite the aggressive application.

A moisture analyser is a necessary part of CCR reforming processes to ensure that the desired moisture levels remain constant; however, the presence of hydrochloric acid compromises sensors, increasing the maintenance cost for the operator. To prevent this, Michell engineers developed an updated version of the QMA601, which further extends the life of the QCM moisture sensor, helping increase the cost-efficiency of the moisture analyser in the CCR application.

Additionally, a new sample system option includes a valve isolating the sample to the sensor while allowing a filter drain/ bypass flow to continue to purge through the sample line.

A well-established technology, QCM is often specified for gas and petrochemical processing applications. Michell’s QMA601 process moisture analyser uses the latest generation of this technology, which gives it a lower detection limit of 0.1ppmV and an upper range of 2000ppmV.

Michell’s process moisture instruments are designed for simple installation, use and maintenance. Key advantages of the QMA601 process moisture analysers include a full-colour touch-screen interface allowing in situ interrogation and operation with no need for a hot works permit; all data logging and readings easily visible; main display also incorporating real-time trend graphing and alarm indicators; and fully certified for use in hazardous areas around the world, with accreditations from ATEX, IECEx and cCSAus.

For more information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.