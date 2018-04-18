Michell’s new chilled mirror hygrometers with improved sensors

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration announces the release of a new range of chilled mirror hygrometers featuring new and improved sensors designed to deliver faster, more accurate and more rugged performance than before.

The new Optidew range from Michell Instruments offers the fastest response to changes in humidity of any chilled mirror instrument on the market. Optidew features a unique hybrid mirror developed by Michell’s engineers to provide a fast response to changes in temperature and humidity, while also improving the drift-free accuracy of the fundamental chilled mirror technique by 25% to ±0.15°C.

The hybrid mirror is highly resistant to corrosion from acids and other contaminants, outlasting conventional mirrors during rigorous testing. Customers are offered three choices of sensor: single and dual stage cooling, plus a dual-stage sensor designed specifically for use in harsh, demanding applications such as control of metallurgical processes. This harsh environment sensor is capable of operating in temperatures up to 120°C.

In addition to the sensor, Michell’s engineers have also improved the control unit, which has been redesigned with a new case design and improved firmware. The new Optidew has two formats – the Optidew 501 wall mounted unit, and the Optidew 401 benchtop instrument, both featuring a full colour touch screen HMI for easy local operation and interrogation.

The Optidew 501 is also available as a transmitter without a screen for integration into a DCS or an environmental monitoring system such as the adaptive Rotronic Monitoring System (RMS). Michell also offers PC-based software for data capture and graphing. The transmitter version includes a multi-colour LED indicator clearly displaying the instruments’ status for operators to view locally.

Both Optidew 501 and 401 feature two 4-20mA outputs, and offer a choice of digital communications. The wall mounted Optidew 501 has Modbus RTU over RS485 as standard, with an optional Ethernet connection and SD card slot for data logging. As a benchtop unit, the Optidew 401 has a wider range of communications as standard including RS485, USB and SD card data logging. Customers can also choose to have an Ethernet connection if required.

Typical applications for the Optidew range include environmental control for engine testing, climatic control in clean rooms and environmental chambers, and monitoring the coating process in pharmaceutical and confectionary manufacture. The Optidew 401 is also an excellent chilled mirror reference instrument to validate humidity probes when combined with a humidity generator and calibrated to ISO 17025 standards in one of AMS’ UKAS, NVLAP, JCSS, or SGS accredited labs.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website at www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.