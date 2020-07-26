I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration introduces the new Michell CDP301 portable HCDP testers designed for both hydrocarbon and water dew point measurements using the chilled-mirror principle.

Michell’s new CDP301 Condumax dew point testers are designed to follow the requirements as described in ASTM D1142. Based on the manual method of observing the formation of condensate, the CDP301 uses a high-definition visual image to assist users and allows image capture and reliable logging of measurements for later review.

Key features include high-definition colour LC display; visual identification of both water and hydrocarbon dew points; automatic mirror cooling rate control according to ISO 6327 and ASTM D1142 test methods for natural-gas dewpoint measurements; self-contained, rechargeable battery powered device; Exd certified IECEx ATEX Zone 1 IIB+H2 T3; 100 barg operating pressure rating; greater than 60˚C measurement depression range (up to 100 barg pressure); and better than ±0.5˚C accuracy of mirror surface measurement.

