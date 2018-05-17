Michell’s improved high-precision hygrometers

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

Michell Instruments announces the launch of their flagship S8000 precision hygrometer range with improved features, common user interface and new look. The upgraded S8000 chilled mirror hygrometer range will help Michell Instruments maintain their position as the world’s most popular and cost-effective family of industrial chilled mirror hygrometers.

The first of the upgraded range released in April 2018 included the S8000 RS and S8000 Remote models; this will be followed by the very popular mid-range S8000 Integrale, due shortly.

The chilled mirror hygrometers from Michell cover a dew-point range from -100°C dp to +120°C dp, using both integral and remote sensors. The remote sensors can survive environmental temperatures up to +120°C, and therefore, can be positioned directly at the point of interest.

Michell’s upgraded S8000 series chilled mirror hygrometers now use the same intuitive, touch-screen HMI to simplify operation and configuration. Multi-instrument users can use the common interface to switch between models.

Key features also include a complete range of communication options on all models, with USB, Ethernet, RS232 or RS485 allowing connectivity to be established with your system; data logging to SD card provided as standard for convenient standalone operation; and updated cases for a fresh, easy-to-clean surface and distraction-free look.

These high-precision instruments use the fundamental chilled mirror principle to ensure reliable and drift-free measurements of dew-point.

The S8000 RS offers an accuracy of ±0.1°C dew point, and can measure dew points down to -90°C with no need for additional cooling. Typical applications range from use as a calibration reference, to industrial settings where precise control of humidity is critical such as semi-conductor manufacturing.

The S8000 Remote combines high accuracy with a remote sensor for measuring directly in the process. Typical applications include environmental chamber verification, pharmaceutical manufacturing or as a National Measurement Institute traceable precision reference tool for field calibrations.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website, www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.