Michell’s dual output Easidew moisture transmitter for harsh applications

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration introduces the latest version of Michell’s market-leading 2-wire Easidew dewpoint transmitter featuring a simultaneous analogue and digital Modbus RTU output and a rugged 5-pin M12 electrical connection.

Designed for dewpoint measurements in harsh industrial applications, the Easidew dewpoint transmitter is the most versatile offering for trace humidity measurements on the market today. Compressed dryer operators can, therefore, use a single stocked product across all class 1 to class 6 industrial dryer applications. All Easidew variants have a dewpoint measurement range of -110 to +20°Cdp.

A range of process and electrical connections and the 4-20 mA output mean that the product can be installed quickly and economically, as well as safely replace dewpoint sensors of other makes.

Key features of the Easidew dewpoint transmitters include M12 5-pin electrical connector; mini DIN 43650 form C; process connections 5/8” UNF, ¾” UNF and G 1/3” BSP making it easy to adapt to local industry standards around the world; and PC-based configuration and diagnostic tool simplifying the monitoring of installed transmitters on-site for maintenance engineers.

The Easidew dewpoint transmitter is the core part of Michell’s Sensor Exchange Programme, which ensures minimum downtime for users. According to the programme, customers can place an order for a guaranteed, reconditioned sensor. When it arrives, they can exchange it for the installed moisture sensor that is returned to Michell, resulting in zero downtime for the user.

Where full calibration traceability is required, Michell offers a recalibration service. The Easidew moisture transmitter is also easy to maintain with live diagnostics and, when purchased with the Michell Calibration Exchange Programme, offers lifetime warranty.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au on 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.