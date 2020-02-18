Michell’s chilled mirror hygrometer for Chinese automotive emissions tests

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

Michell’s Optidew 501 wall-mounted chilled mirror dewpoint hygrometer was selected by leading Chinese automotive manufacturer SAIC Motor Corporation as a reference instrument for temperature and humidity control during engine emissions tests.

China has the world’s largest fleet of motor vehicles estimated at around 340 million. Due to this volume of traffic, limiting air pollution is a priority and stringent emissions standards are enforced by the government. Implemented on 1st January 2017, China’s ‘National V’ emissions standards are equivalent to the EU’s ‘Stage V’ emissions standards that have been in force in Europe since 2016.

To further cut emissions, new stricter ‘National VI’ standards have come into force in 2020, putting pressure on Chinese car manufacturers to upgrade their test procedures, which includes careful control of temperature and humidity during emissions testing.

Available in Australia from AMS Instrumentation and Calibration , Michell’s Optidew 501 chilled mirror hygrometer was selected by SAIC because of its fast response and stable, repeatable measurements. It is also highly cost-effective, being the most economical chilled mirror instrument in its performance category.

Featuring a new hybrid chilled mirror sensor, the Optidew 501 is capable of a response speed comparable to a polymer sensor, coupled with the stability and accuracy of a chilled mirror instrument. The Optidew’s mirror is resistant to corrosion and contamination and allows accurate measurements to ±0.15°C dewpoint.

