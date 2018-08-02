Michell moisture analysers for monitoring stored natural gas

A moisture analyser from Michell was found suitable for monitoring moisture levels in stored natural gas by STOGIT, a division of SNAM, the Italian natural gas transmission and distribution company. Michell’s OptiPEAK TDL600 moisture analyser demonstrated the necessary fast response and immunity to methane, resulting in an order for seven units.

The moisture analyser was evaluated over a period of six months at an underground natural gas storage facility near Milan. Moisture levels at the facility needed to be monitored and controlled because it had been converted from a depleted natural gas reservoir. The facility stored excess gas taken from the regional network during the summer when demand was low, for use during periods of exceptionally high demand. During storage, the gas absorbs moisture and needs to be dried to acceptable levels before being pumped into the transmission network.

Being a challenging application, the moisture analyser needed to ensure reliability and fast response. Angelo Marconi, of the measurement methods and processes division at SNAM STOGIT, explained how the OptiPEAK TDL600 performed during the trial: “The Michell TDL600 performed well throughout our 6-month evaluation. The optical TDLAS principle of the analyser proved beneficial in our gas storage application. Very fast measurement response, which is critical for plant operations when commencing gas export from storage. Also immunity to interference from methanol, which is a deficiency of our existing analysers.”

The near-infrared spectroscopy measurement technology employed by Michell’s OptiPEAK TDL600 moisture analysers is not only immune to cross-interference from methanol, an additive injected to avoid hydrate formation, but also glycol, a liquid desiccant that is commonly carried through in the export gas when operating dehydration contactor towers.

Overall, the tuneable diode laser spectroscopy (TDLAS) principle of the OptiPEAK TDL600 offers the advantage of high-precision measurements combined with a fast response to changes in process gas moisture content. This makes the TDL600 an ideal instrument for applications where quick action is needed to activate dehydration processes if moisture levels in stored natural gas rise above a certain point.

